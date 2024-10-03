 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You could have a Nespresso machine for $75 with this Woot deal

By
The Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee and espresso maker against a white background.
Nespresso

Nothing gets the day started like a fresh espresso! For some folks, morning caffeine is a necessity, but we don’t always have the time and patience required of a manual espresso machine. Fortunately, brands like Nespresso have been making automated espresso makers for quite some time, and we came across this fantastic offer:

For a limited time, when you order a refurbished Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Maker through Woot, you’ll only pay $75. Right now, it costs about $130 to buy one of these brand-new.

Why you should buy the Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Maker

We see plenty of coffee maker deals, but the Vertuo Next is the kind of machine we’d be willing to pay full price for. Designed for simple plug-and-brew operation, just place your mug of choice down and get to brewing! Choose from espresso, double espresso, coffee (5oz, 6oz, or 12oz), and Carafe (18oz) beverage option, then press the brew button.

Related

When you insert a Nespresso pod into the top chamber, the Vertuo automatically programs strength, pressure, temperature, and brew-time settings for the blend you’ve chosen. These pods come in numerous flavors, so you’ll never have a shortage of tasty options. We were also glad to learn that the Vertuo was made from 40% recycled plastic. And at only 5.5 inches wide, it’s easy to place this just about anywhere on your kitchen counter.

Other great features include a two-minute Auto Power Off function, a removable drip tray, and a 30-second heat-up time. We wish we’d see more Nespresso deals like this one. Save over $50 when you order a refurbished Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Maker through Woot, and be sure to check out some of the other espresso machine deals we dug up!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Unitree Go2: Through the power of innovation you, too, can have a robot companion
Unitree Go2 robot companion with owner

How many of you can say you own an AI-powered robot companion to do your bidding? More specifically, an intelligent robot dog from the likes of Unitree. Probably not many of you, we'd wager, but there is an opportunity to change that. In the spirit of technical innovation and industrial leadership, Unitree has returned to its glorious bionic robotics roots -- please welcome the Unitree Go2. Available in three variants: Air, Pro, and Edu, the Go2 has been dubbed a "new creature of embodied AI." It's the next generation of the brand's innovative robotics, equipped with 4D LiDAR upgrades, an advanced AI mode, improved endurance and battery life, and a newly enhanced intelligent side-follow system with better positioning accuracy. What does it all mean, and what can it do? We'll get to that.

For now, know there's a 5% discount on the Go2 Pro with or without the controller when you use code UR5OFF at checkout. That saves you $140 on the Go2 Pro without a controller, bringing the price to $2,660. Or save $152 on the Go2 Pro with a controller, bringing the price down to $2,898. The controller allows you to operate and manually adjust the system without a phone. Meanwhile, you can use your phone and mobile app to interact with the Go2 Pro if you don't have a controller.

Read more
If you’ve ever considered buying a Keurig, you should jump on this deal
Keurig coffee maker K-Mini on a kitchen counter with lemon-colored cup and bowls.

Coffee lovers who have been planning to buy from Keurig deals should definitely take advantage of Amazon's offer for the Keurig K-Mini. The single-serve coffee maker, which usually sells for $100, is on sale with a 40% discount that pulls its price down to a very affordable $60. The savings of $40 will only be available for a limited time though, so jump on it soon. Add the coffee maker to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately as it would be a shame to miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker
The Keurig K-Mini is much smaller than other Keurig coffee makers, but that's what makes it perfect for solo coffee lovers and couples. It won't take up too much space on your kitchen countertop, but since it uses Keurig's trademark K-Cup coffee pods, it's extremely easy to brew all kinds of beverages. Just pop in the coffee pod in the Keurig K-Mini, choose your cup size from 6 ounces to 12 ounces, and press the button. You'll have to refill its water reservoir after every brew, but that's not a big deal if you're just making one to two cups every time.

Read more
The Breville Barista Express espresso machine is $200 off
Breville Barista Express

If you love brewing your own cup of joe but want something more advanced than the simple machines that you see when you check for coffee maker deals, you may want to check out Amazon's offer for the Breville Barista Express. From its original price of $750, it's down to a more affordable $550 following a $200 discount. This opportunity to buy the espresso machine at 27% off will only be available for a limited time though, so if you're interested, you need to make the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Breville Barista Express espresso machine
Some people love coffee so much that they build gaming PCs that can make coffee. The Breville Barista Express isn't that flashy, but it will certainly get the job done in giving you a high-quality cup of joe every morning. This espresso machine uses digital temperature control to deliver water precisely at the right temperature for optimal extraction, and it also comes with a steam wand that will let you hand texture microfoam milk for the perfect latte or cappuccino. This coffee and espresso maker combo also has a built-in coffee grinder, which grinds your beans directly into the espresso portafilter.

Read more