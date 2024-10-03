You could have a Nespresso machine for $75 with this Woot deal

Nothing gets the day started like a fresh espresso! For some folks, morning caffeine is a necessity, but we don’t always have the time and patience required of a manual espresso machine. Fortunately, brands like Nespresso have been making automated espresso makers for quite some time, and we came across this fantastic offer:

For a limited time, when you order a refurbished Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Maker through Woot, you’ll only pay $75. Right now, it costs about $130 to buy one of these brand-new.

Why you should buy the Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Maker

We see plenty of coffee maker deals, but the Vertuo Next is the kind of machine we’d be willing to pay full price for. Designed for simple plug-and-brew operation, just place your mug of choice down and get to brewing! Choose from espresso, double espresso, coffee (5oz, 6oz, or 12oz), and Carafe (18oz) beverage option, then press the brew button.

When you insert a Nespresso pod into the top chamber, the Vertuo automatically programs strength, pressure, temperature, and brew-time settings for the blend you’ve chosen. These pods come in numerous flavors, so you’ll never have a shortage of tasty options. We were also glad to learn that the Vertuo was made from 40% recycled plastic. And at only 5.5 inches wide, it’s easy to place this just about anywhere on your kitchen counter.

Other great features include a two-minute Auto Power Off function, a removable drip tray, and a 30-second heat-up time. We wish we’d see more Nespresso deals like this one. Save over $50 when you order a refurbished Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Maker through Woot, and be sure to check out some of the other espresso machine deals we dug up!