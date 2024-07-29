 Skip to main content
It looks like big changes are coming to the Nest Learning Thermostat

The leaked Nest Learning Thermostat
The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is one of the best smart thermostats on the market — and it looks like it might be getting a massive overhaul later this year. Images leaked on X (formerly Twitter) show off a device with a borderless design, customizable home screen, and a new feature known as “Dynamic Farsight.”

While nothing official has been announced by Google, these images and documents appear to be legit. And with the Made by Google event arriving on August 13, there’s a very real possibility Google will give the next-gen Nest Thermostat a proper reveal in the coming weeks.

According to the leak, the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) will cost $279 — up from the $249 price of the current gen. It does, however, boast a radical new look, and the ability to customize the appearance of its home screen is certainly a nice touch.

As for Dynamic Farsight, we’d expect it to offer improvements to the existing Farsight feature, which shows information such as the time, weather, and temperature.

If you’re working with smart home platforms beyond Google Home, you’ll be glad to know the Nest Learning Thermostat (4th Gen) will work with Matter, according to the leaks. You’ll also get features such as System Health Monitor to help catch technical issues before they become a serious problem, reminders to change your air filter, and full support for the Google Home mobile app.

There are a lot of details and images revealed in the leak, but few specifics on how exactly these new features will work. Hopefully a full (and official) reveal will take place during the Made by Google event. The company is expected to show off much more than just the smart thermostat during the showcase, with the Pixel 9 Pro likely being the main attraction.

