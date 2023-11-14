Nest Thermostat Black Friday deals: Save on all three models

For complete and convenient control of your home’s temperature settings, it’s highly recommended that you check out the Nest Thermostat deals that are available for Black Friday. The discounts on the Google Nest Thermostat and Google Nest Learning Thermostat aren’t expected to last long though, as stocks are already probably running low. If you need help looking for Black Friday deals involving either smart home device, and if you’re having trouble deciding which one to go for, you’ll get your answers below.

Best Nest Thermostat Black Friday deals

Different retailers have slashed the prices of the Google Nest Thermostat and Google Nest Learning Thermostat, so there’s no shortage of options on where you want to purchase these smart home devices. However, so you can secure your Nest Thermostat quickly, we’ve rounded up our favorite picks below — you’ll still have to act fast though, as the offers may end at any moment.

Google Nest Thermostat —

Google Nest Thermostat E —

Google Nest Smart Learning Thermostat —

How to choose a Nest Thermostat for your home

First and foremost, you should know what to expect from a Nest Thermostat. They’re very easy to install, with everything that you need included in the box, and they’re compatible with most heating and cooling systems in the market. Once they’re up and running, you’ll be able to change the temperature of your home from anywhere through the Google Home app on your phone, laptop, or tablet, and they’re also compatible with digital assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa for voice commands through other smart home devices. The app will also allow you to create customized heating and cooling schedules, monitor usage, and more.

The Google Nest Thermostat and Google Nest Learning Thermostat are both included in our list of the best smart thermostats, with the former tagged as the best budget smart thermostat and the latter identified as the best smart thermostat for Google Home. The Google Nest Thermostat with a 2.4-inch IPS LCD screen is the mid-tier offering that features a mirrored display and side-mapped touch controls, while the Google Nest Learning Thermostat with a 3.25-inch screen is the premium version with learning capabilities. It can take note of the movement of you and your family members around the house, and will eventually automatically adjust temperature settings according to the time of day and your habits. The Google Nest Learning Thermostat’s Farsight sensors will detect people up to 5 meters away for better accuracy in gathering data, and the smart home device will also make suggestions to help you save on electricity costs.

Lastly, if you want bigger savings, it’s perfectly fine to go for a refurbished models, especially since there’s a guarantee that the second-hand Nest Thermostat that you’ll receive will be working perfectly. It may not look brand new upon close inspection, but if that’s acceptable for you, then you’ll be able to enjoy even bigger savings when buying either model of the smart home device.

