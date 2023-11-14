 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Nest Thermostat Black Friday deals: Save on all three models

Aaron Mamiit
By
A Nest Learning Thermostat installed on a wall corner next to the kitchen.
Google / Google

For complete and convenient control of your home’s temperature settings, it’s highly recommended that you check out the Nest Thermostat deals that are available for Black Friday. The discounts on the Google Nest Thermostat and Google Nest Learning Thermostat aren’t expected to last long though, as stocks are already probably running low. If you need help looking for Black Friday deals involving either smart home device, and if you’re having trouble deciding which one to go for, you’ll get your answers below.

Best Nest Thermostat Black Friday deals

Different retailers have slashed the prices of the Google Nest Thermostat and Google Nest Learning Thermostat, so there’s no shortage of options on where you want to purchase these smart home devices. However, so you can secure your Nest Thermostat quickly, we’ve rounded up our favorite picks below — you’ll still have to act fast though, as the offers may end at any moment.

  • Google Nest Thermostat —
  • Google Nest Thermostat E —
  • Google Nest Smart Learning Thermostat —

How to choose a Nest Thermostat for your home

smart home Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation
Google

First and foremost, you should know what to expect from a Nest Thermostat. They’re very easy to install, with everything that you need included in the box, and they’re compatible with most heating and cooling systems in the market. Once they’re up and running, you’ll be able to change the temperature of your home from anywhere through the Google Home app on your phone, laptop, or tablet, and they’re also compatible with digital assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa for voice commands through other smart home devices. The app will also allow you to create customized heating and cooling schedules, monitor usage, and more.

Related

The Google Nest Thermostat and Google Nest Learning Thermostat are both included in our list of the best smart thermostats, with the former tagged as the best budget smart thermostat and the latter identified as the best smart thermostat for Google Home. The Google Nest Thermostat with a 2.4-inch IPS LCD screen is the mid-tier offering that features a mirrored display and side-mapped touch controls, while the Google Nest Learning Thermostat with a 3.25-inch screen is the premium version with learning capabilities. It can take note of the movement of you and your family members around the house, and will eventually automatically adjust temperature settings according to the time of day and your habits. The Google Nest Learning Thermostat’s Farsight sensors will detect people up to 5 meters away for better accuracy in gathering data, and the smart home device will also make suggestions to help you save on electricity costs.

Lastly, if you want bigger savings, it’s perfectly fine to go for a refurbished models, especially since there’s a guarantee that the second-hand Nest Thermostat that you’ll receive will be working perfectly. It may not look brand new upon close inspection, but if that’s acceptable for you, then you’ll be able to enjoy even bigger savings when buying either model of the smart home device.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Dyson Corrale Straightener is $260 off in Walmart’s Black Friday sale
Dyson Corrale

One of the best Dyson Corrale deals comes courtesy of Walmart's early Black Friday sale with the Dyson Corrale Straightener down to $190 reduced from $450 so you save $260. Huge discount, right? There's a small catch -- this is a refurbished model but you still get a 12 month Dyson official warranty so there's not much different to buying new. Sure to be a big hit this holiday season, here's why you need to buy it.

Why you should buy the Dyson Corrale Straightener
The Dyson Corrale Straightener is a premium hair straightener that typically means you need fewer passes to get your hair straight. Unlike regular straighteners that use solid plates, this one uses flexing plates so it can shape and gather hair, providing you with enhanced styling options with less heat so it's kinder for your hair. Dyson promises half the damage, reduced frizz, and fewer flyaways when you use the straighteners.

Read more
Over 100 more Best Buy Black Friday deals just went live
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is one of the key retailers when it comes to offering fantastic Black Friday deals. That means it's the perfect place to check out awesome TV deals, laptop deals, and even great sales on appliances too. With hundreds of options newly available, we've helped you out by picking out some highlights. Below, you'll find all the best Best Buy Black Friday deals on TVs, laptops, gaming PCs, headphones, appliances, and other items too.

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

Read more
This Dyson cordless vacuum just had its price slashed for Black Friday
Someone using the Dyson V8 Origin Plus cordless vacuum.

Dyson deals are always popular during Black Friday, and this year isn't an exception. If you want to get one of the brand's cordless vacuums, you're going to have to beat all the other interested shoppers in taking advantage of Walmart's $170 discount for the Dyson V8 Origin+, which brings the device's price down to $250 from $420 originally. This offer is one of the retailer's early Black Friday deals, but there's a chance that it doesn't make it to the shopping holiday itself as stocks may sell out quickly. Proceed with the purchase now if you want to get this cordless vacuum for cheaper than usual.

Why you should buy the Dyson V8 Origin+ cordless vacuum
The Dyson V8 Origin+ is an older model of the brand's line of cordless vacuums, but several years after its release, it's still a worthwhile purchase because of the convenience that it provides when cleaning your home. The device's powerful motor will pick up dirt, debris, and pet hair, among other things, while its whole-machine filtration will make sure that it expels cleaner air to protect your family from pollutants. Once you're done cleaning, a simple click opens the dust bin so you can easily dispose its contents into a trash bag.

Read more