Do your foods suffer from timing problems? Many cooks, especially those just starting out in the kitchen, are shocked to discover that different ovens cook at different rates. The times given on recipes are guidelines based on the operation of your specific device. Anova aims to streamline the cooking process with the launch of the Anova Precision Oven, a combination convection-steam oven that gives precise control over temperatures and cook times.

One of the ways the Anova Precision Oven does this is through the use of steam. Boiling with steam stops the water content of the food from cooking away during its cook time, allowing flavor and nutrients to remain that might otherwise be lost. It also provides a “Sous Vide” mode that gives pinpoint cooking results without the need for a bag or water bath.

The Anova app allows for multistage cooking that allows for perfect results no matter what’s on the menu. You can cook crusty breads, juicy vegetables, and the ultimate chicken breast in one device (with different types of cook cycles, of course.) There are also other features to keep in mind, including three different temperature sensors to track the process of different foods. There is also a food probe that monitors the internal temperature of whatever you’re cooking.

The tank provides more than 24 hours of continuous steam on a single fill, but it can also be refilled during cooking. There’s no need to worry that your dish is ruined because you ran out of steam. The Anova Precision Oven app can guide you step-by-step through recipes and help you cook the perfect dish each and every time. You can control the oven right from the handle thanks to its integrated display. With its accompanying mobile app, you have convenient controls at your disposal. For example, you can start and stop the oven, set all the settings on the oven from temperature to timer, set the target probe temperature, and you can even send the cook stages from someone else’s recipe.

The Anova Precision Oven is available for preorder now directly through its website. If you’re a home cook struggling to take the next step in your culinary journey, the Anova Precision Oven might be just the tool you need to overcome the obstacles presented by a traditional oven. Learn the recipes and steps and stop worrying whether your oven reaches the proper temperature. After all, cooking is an art, but baking is a science—and in science, you need precision instruments.

