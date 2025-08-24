 Skip to main content
New report suggests Apple’s long-delayed HomePod will arrive next year

Just in time to face off against improved Amazon and Google devices

By
HomePod display mockup
NA

What’s happened? In today’s Power On newsletter, Apple expert Mark Gurman suggested Apple might release a new HomePod mini as early as this fall, and the long-awaited HomePod with a screen could arrive next year.

  • If correct, this prediction will put the HomePod and Apple’s smart home system in direct competition with a newly-upgraded Alexa and Gemini for Home.
  • The platform will come with a dedicated home-focused operating system called Charismatic.
  • This will be the first screen-focused HomeKit device.

Why this is important: The HomePod was originally expected in the first quarter of 2025, but analysts began predicting a delay even before the new year rolled around. That delay was expected to reach into the third quarter of 2025, but most predictions lacked any real background information.

  • Gurman’s suggestion is the strongest source that has appeared so far.
  • He also indicates that an improved Siri is still a long way off, and that Apple is speaking with Google for a way to use Gemini with Siri.
  • As the core of the HomeKit system, Siri likely won’t be able to compete with Alexa+ and Gemini for Home.
Why should I care? Apple has always lagged behind Google and Amazon in the smart home market, and the arrival of the HomePod with a screen isn’t an exception. However, it might not matter; if you’re an Apple fan, this could be the perfect option for filling the gap in the market.

  • A new HomePod with screen could potentially be the centerpiece for an Apple-focused smart home setup, granting all the benefits that other platforms enjoy.
  • The device itself is likely to be attractive on its own if it follows Apple’s design policies.
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Technology Writer
Patrick has written about tech for more than 15 years and isn't slowing down anytime soon. With previous clients ranging from…
