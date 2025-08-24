New report suggests Apple’s long-delayed HomePod will arrive next year

What’s happened? In today’s Power On newsletter, Apple expert Mark Gurman suggested Apple might release a new HomePod mini as early as this fall, and the long-awaited HomePod with a screen could arrive next year.
- If correct, this prediction will put the HomePod and Apple’s smart home system in direct competition with a newly-upgraded Alexa and Gemini for Home.
- The platform will come with a dedicated home-focused operating system called Charismatic.
- This will be the first screen-focused HomeKit device.
Why this is important: The HomePod was originally expected in the first quarter of 2025, but analysts began predicting a delay even before the new year rolled around. That delay was expected to reach into the third quarter of 2025, but most predictions lacked any real background information.
- Gurman’s suggestion is the strongest source that has appeared so far.
- He also indicates that an improved Siri is still a long way off, and that Apple is speaking with Google for a way to use Gemini with Siri.
- As the core of the HomeKit system, Siri likely won’t be able to compete with Alexa+ and Gemini for Home.
Why should I care? Apple has always lagged behind Google and Amazon in the smart home market, and the arrival of the HomePod with a screen isn’t an exception. However, it might not matter; if you’re an Apple fan, this could be the perfect option for filling the gap in the market.
- A new HomePod with screen could potentially be the centerpiece for an Apple-focused smart home setup, granting all the benefits that other platforms enjoy.
- The device itself is likely to be attractive on its own if it follows Apple’s design policies.