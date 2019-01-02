Digital Trends
Smart Home

FCC filings show Ring is working on new security lights

AJ Dellinger
By
new ring security lights fcc filings ringlight
Federal Communications Commission

With the Consumer Electronics Show just around the corner, it’s pretty standard to see new products being announced, but this probably isn’t quite what Ring had in mind. The security company owned by Amazon got scooped on a pair of outdoor security lights it appears to be working on. The devices were revealed in a pair of filings made with the Federal Communications Commission and spotted by technologist Dave Zatz.

According to the documents, Ring is working on two new security lights. One model is called the Ring Beams Spotlight and appears to be a battery-powered device with a single LED light. The second device is the Ring Beams Wired Floodlight, which appears to be a bigger device that is hardwired to a power source rather than relying on a battery to operate. The Beams Wired Floodlight is also equipped with two lights rather than one.

What is perhaps most interesting about the devices is neither of them come with a Ring security camera built into them. According to the user manual disclosed to the FCC by Ring, it looks like users can add a hardwired Ring Spotlight Camera to the upcoming floodlight. There is a slot to install the camera, which can be locked into place between the two lights. Doing so allows the camera to replace the built-in motion sensor in the lights. It’s not clear if the Spotlight works similarly, as the manual doesn’t make mention of Ring camera compatibility.

Both lighting fixtures can operate on their own as well, and link up with the Ring Beams Bridge that allows users to control their connected Ring devices via a mobile app. It marks the first time Ring has branched out into stand-alone lighting products and appears to be the result of Ring acquiring security light company Mr Beams last year.

While the FCC documents reveal a lot of details about the lighting fixtures coming from Ring, they do lack some important details that most folks would want to know. Namely, it doesn’t tell us when the products will actually be available or how much they will cost. It seems likely those details might come to light during CES next week.

Don't Miss

'Stranger Things' season 3 is coming! Here's everything we know so far
amazon pop up stores wholefoods whole foods mem 2
Smart Home

Amazon reportedly planning major Whole Foods expansion with Prime Now delivery

Amazon is believed to be exploring sites for new Whole Foods stores across the U.S., partly as a route to expanding Prime Now, the company's free delivery service for Prime members that gets orders to customers within two hours.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
samsung unpacked galaxy home bixby speaker
Smart Home

Samsung may already be working on a second Galaxy Home smart speaker

Samsung is yet to release its first smart speaker and there's already talk of it prepping a second, more affordable one. Details are scant just now, but if the rumors are true, expect a smaller, simpler version of the Galaxy Home.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Puerto Rican Christmas Dinner Eggnog
Smart Home

How long does it take for eggnog to go bad? It’s all about the booze

Eggnog is a beloved holiday beverage for some and reviled one for others. If you find yourself with leftovers this holiday season, when should you throw it out? The answer is all in the booze content.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
escape tiny home airbnb rentals 5c1a5b600df176065f418c99 1920 1280
Smart Home

One company is giving away tiny homes if they’re used as an Airbnb rental

A well-known manufacturer of RVs that double as tiny homes is giving away the miniature domiciles to entrepreneurs who are willing to outfit them for Airbnb rentals and share 60 percent of the revenue with Wisconsin-based Escape.
Posted By Clayton Moore
singlecue gesture control home devices amazon
Smart Home

Eyesight shuts down production of the Singlecue gesture controller

Eyesight Technologies announced that it will be discontinuing Singlecue, its gesture-based control system. The company will no longer sell the product and will stop offering support on December 31, 2019.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Google Booth CES 2018
Mobile

Google Assistant now lets you donate to charity with a few spoken commands

Google Assistant now makes it easier than ever to donate to charity. Using nothing but a few spoken commands, the feature lets you choose the charity of your choice, and the amount you'd like to donate. And that's it — job done!
Posted By Trevor Mogg
wireless ethernet how to get a hardwired connection without the cable mess
Computing

5 things to do before making the upgrade to gigabit internet

Are you upgrading to gigabit internet? Here's how to check your standards for gigabit compatibility, make sure your hardware is ready, and get the most out of new, super fast connection.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best coffee makers
Smart Home

Brew it fast, hot, and flavorful with our favorite coffee makers

Whether you're looking for a simple coffee maker to get you through the morning or a high-end brewer that will impress your taste buds and your friends, you'll find some of the best coffee makers around on this list.
Posted By Gia Liu
internet connected hot tubs balboa water group hacked 3205261408 1bffce5e7a b
Smart Home

Internet-connected hot tubs can be hacked and controlled remotely

A fix is coming later this year for tubs running a system made by Balboa Water Group after hackers discovered they could hijack the system and take control of the pumps and lights in the hot tubs.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
ces is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Covering nearly 3 million square feet, the annual CES show is a gadget-lover paradise. Every year, technological titans and scrappy startups alike descend on Las Vegas to show off the amazing products they’ve been quietly toiling away on…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
cheap vacuum cleaners
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available on Amazon right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
how to make wine in an instant pot mem2
Smart Home

Woman finds wedding ring in new Instant Pot, tracks down owner on social media

Instant Pots make a great Christmas gift, but one woman opened hers to discover someone else's wedding ring inside. Through the power of social media, she was able to return to the ring to its proper owner.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
cleansebot kickstarter cleaning robot 6165406
Emerging Tech

CleanseBot is like a handheld Roomba vacuum that kills germs with UV light

CleanseBot is a smart cleaning and disinfecting robot that emits UV-C light to kill 99.9 percent of germs -- without needing any nasty chemicals to do so. Here's how you can get your hands on one.
Posted By Luke Dormehl