One of the best air fryer deals at the moment is courtesy of Walmart. Today, you can buy the Ninja 4-quart Air Fryer for $69 instead of $89 so you’re enjoying $20 off an air fryer from a well-respected brand. Sure to revolutionize how you cook things, this is a kitchen appliance you’re going to wonder how you lived without. If you’re keen to know more, keep reading or hit the buy button now to get straight to making a purchase.

Why you should buy the Ninja 4-quart air fryer

Ninja makes some of the best air fryers around so this Ninja 4-quart air fryer is the ideal starting point if you’re thinking about getting an air fryer. It has a four-quart ceramic-coated, nonstick basket and crisper plate that’s capable of fitting up to two pounds of French fries. It’s ideal for family cooking needs.

The idea behind an air fryer is that it uses even circulation of hot air around the food to guarantee a quick, crispy, and golden finish to whatever you’re cooking. Fries look great but also you can cook meat without having to worry about it drying out. It’s a huge timesaver but also, food tastes far better using an air fryer. The Ninja 4-quart air fryer has a wide temperature range of between 105F and 400F so you can get food cooked just to your liking, with moisture gently removed but quickly too thanks to the wonder of convection heat.

It’s also possible to use the Ninja 4-quart air fryer to dehydrate food too, creating some delicious snacks. It’s thanks to being able to use a low fan speed and low temperature, so there’s an impressive amount of flexibility here. You’ll be in awe at how easy it is to cook with the Ninja 4-quart air fryer, even if you’re not usually confident about your cooking abilities. Dishwasher-safe, it has an easy-to-clean basket and crisper plate, if you’re worried about how to clean an air fryer.

The Ninja 4-quart air fryer is normally priced at $89 but for a limited time only, it’s down to $69 at Walmart. A popular item right now, we can’t guarantee how long it’ll stick around for at this price. If you’ve been waiting for an inexpensive air fryer from a reliable brand, this is your chance.

