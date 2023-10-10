 Skip to main content
Ninja air fryers and kitchen appliances discounted for Prime Day

A woman places a plate of french fries on a kitchen table next to a plate of chicken wings and a Ninja Foodi air fryer.
Amazon Prime Day Big Deal Days 2023 is here, and so are the smart kitchen savings. This has been such an anticipated event that even retailers like Best Buy are getting in on the Prime Day deals. Ninja air fryers and other Ninja kitchen appliances are seeing impressive discounts at Best Buy today, with a huge selection of smart kitchen tech to choose from. Best Buy is even including free shipping with each Ninja air fryer or kitchen appliance, and in-store pickup is available to many locations.

Why you should shop the Prime Day Ninja sale at Best Buy

Whether one of the best air fryers or the best smart kitchen appliances, there’s always good reason to make room for something new in the kitchen. Best Buy’s Prime Day Ninja sale has a lot of enticing options, including the Ninja Foodi digital air fry oven, which we find to be one of the best air fryers, and which you can currently , which is an impressive $70 in savings from its regular price. If you’re looking to land something among the sale’s lowest prices, the Ninja Foodi smoothie bowl maker offers a $30 savings and a , and there’s a quality Ninja air fryer .

In addition to air fryers, among the Ninja gadgets you can find are things like , as well as . Blenders and juicers would make a nice gift for the fitness enthusiast in your family, and there are few people who wouldn’t appreciate a new coffee maker. You can also shop this sale specifically by price, with turning up things like mops and power mixers, and higher priced offering things like cookware sets, BBQ smokers, and convection ovens with air frying capabilities. Whatever you may be looking for to add to your kitchen, Ninja likely makes it, and Best Buy likely has it discounted.

Don’t wait long to shop this Prime Day Ninja sale at Best Buy. These discounts are likely to clear out with the ending of Prime Day Big Deal Days, and there’s no telling how fast they may sell in the meantime. Best Buy is including free shipping with these items, and in many areas, you can pick them up in-store today.

