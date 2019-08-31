Ninja Air Fryers get crisp discounts for Amazon’s Labor Day sale

Ninja’s innovative air fryers incorporate additional cooking functions to multiply the value of your investment. Air fryers prepare fried food using up to 75% less oil than conventional deep frying, so your meals are healthier and less greasy. Amazon gave crisp discounts to two versatile Ninja Air Fryers for its Labor Day sale.

We’ve found the best discounts on air fryers from Amazon and Walmart for this holiday weekend sale and put them all in one place. Whether you’ve been waiting for a great deal on an air fryer or looking for a way to cook healthier meals, these five deals can help you save up to $50.

Ninja Air Fryer AF101 1550-Watt Programmable Base for Air Frying, Roasting, Reheating & Dehydrating — $30 off



Ninja’s model AF101 Air Fryer is a four-function cooker. You can use it to air fry, roast, dehydrate, and reheat food. The AF101’s 4-quart ceramic-coated frying basket is the right size for medium-sized families, large enough to cook two pounds of French Fries. You can set the temperature from 105 to 400-degree for gradual dehydrating or fast crisping. The Ninja has a one-touch control panel with single-purpose function buttons and easy cooking time and temperature settings. All included accessories are dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.

Normally priced at $130, The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer is $100 during Amazon’s Labor Day Sale. If you want a versatile air fryer that’s easy to use and maintain, this is a great opportunity to save on the Ninja AF101.

Ninja OP301 Pressure Cooker, Steamer, and Fryer — $50 off



Also called the Ninja Foodi, the Ninja OP301 Pressure Cooker also steams and can air fry with Ninja’s TenderCrisp Technology. With TenderCrisp, first, you cook the ingredient quickly with the pressure lid and then switch to the Crisping Lid to finish the dish with a crispy golden exterior. Two ceramic-coated inner pots include a 6.5-quart roasting and pressure cooking pot and a 4-quart Cook and Crisp pot large enough for a 5-pound chicken or 3-pounds of French fries.

Usually $250, The Ninja OP301 Foodi multi-function cooker is just $200 during this sale. If you’re looking for an upgraded pressure cooker and air fryer combination and would like the ability to crisp what you create, this is a chance to buy at an attractive price.

More Air Fryer deals

Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer — $39 off



Farberware’s 3.2-quart oil-less multi-functional Air Fryer has a 3.2-quart cooking basket that can hold up to two pounds of food. You can use the Air Fryer to grill, bake, and roast as well as fry and then pop the non-stick basket in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. Simple manual controls let you set the time up to 30 minutes and temperature to 400 degrees.

Regularly priced $99, the Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer is $60 during this sale. If you’re shopping for a basic air fryer with very good customer reviews, this could be the time to snap up this model at a discounted price.

La Gourmet 5.5 Liter Manual Air Fryer — $30 off



The La Gourmet 5.5 Liter Manual Air Fryer is another good choice. Whether you want to air fry, bake, roast, or grill, La Gourmet’s 5.5-liter basket — about 5.8 quarts — can hold a 6-pound chicken, so this cooker is an excellent size for a moderate to large family. Manual dial adjustment lets you set the cooking temperature and time to your exact recipe needs.

Ordinarily $100, the La Gourmet 5.5 Liter Manual Air Fryer is $70 for this sale. If you need an air fryer that’s a bit larger than average but would like to stick with a model with manual controls, this is an excellent deal.

Power 6-Quart AirFryer Oven Plus — $20 off



The Power 6-Quart AirFryer Oven Plus name tells it all or most of what you can do with this model. Eight digital pre-set function buttons make it easy to fry, bake, roast, or grill, but you can also control the cooking temperature and time if you prefer.

Instead of the usual $149 price, Walmart cut the Power 6-Quart AirFryer Oven Plus to $129 during this sale. If you want both the ease of programmed controls with the ability to tune the cooking to your preference, choose this cooker and click the buy button.

