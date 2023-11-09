It’s not quite Black Friday yet, but Best Buy is already rolling out some early deals. This is perfect if you’ve been waiting to buy some Ninja products at significant discounts. Best Buy has cut prices on a wide variety of Ninja products, so now you can buy them well before Black Friday and actually use them to prepare your thanksgiving meal. Best Buy has early Black Friday deals on blenders, air fryers, indoor grills, classic Foodis, and appliances that are a combination of several of those. We’ve pulled out some of our favorites below, but you might as well shop the full sale yourself by clicking the red button.

Why you should buy a Ninja in Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale

Ninja makes a lot of countertop appliances, so you’re sure to find the product you’re looking for in this sale. Let’s start with the Foodi, Ninja’s flagship line. You can grab the standard Ninja Foodi XL for . This model is 14-in-1, so it can pressure cook, air fry, steam and much more. It’s a great option if you’re short on counter space. If you like your appliances more individualized, there are tons of options for air fryers. The Foodi 8-in-1 is an air fryer oven, great for pizzas. It’s on sale for . The XL air fryer model, which has enough room for full entrees like rotisserie chickens, is on sale for . It has fancy accessories like a built in thermometer.

Ninja makes other interesting kitchen appliances, like smokeless countertop grills. This one is on sale for . There is also the Ninja Speedi, a rapid cooking version of the pressure cooker. the 12-in-1 Speedi, which includes an air fryer, searer, slow cooker, dehydrator and more, is 50% off, . Blenders are on sale too. Everything from the full service professional kitchen system ( ) to the single serving Nutri-Blender ( has a nice discount right now.

If you have a new recipe planned for Thanksgiving but you need a fancy new appliance to pull it off, Best Buy has your back. Check out the sale on tons of Ninja products and save serious cash on an air fryer, blender, pressure cooker and more.

