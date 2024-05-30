The Ninja ice cream maker is on sale, just in time for summer

Ninja Foodi deals are pretty tempting at the best of times but did you know that Ninja also makes fantastic ice cream makers? Today, you can buy the exceptional Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker for $149 instead of $199 at Walmart. The $50 saving is perfectly timed with the summer ahead of us so if you’re looking to make your own ice cream, you’ll love this deal. We’re here to break down everything you need to know about it before you commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

Definitely one of the best ice cream makers around right now, the Ninja Creami is a delight to use with some fantastic results. The ice cream maker is able to turn almost anything into ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes, and other concoctions. It has a series of one-touch programs so that you can easily choose between ice cream, sorbet, milkshake, lite ice cream, gelato, smoothie bowl, or mix-in. Three steps are all that’s needed to be followed. You just prep your base, freeze overnight, then process, before enjoying.

This is particularly useful if dietary needs mean that you can’t eat shop bought treats as you’re always in full control of what’s available here. You can mix in all your favorite extras like chocolate, nuts, candy, fruit, or other things to customize and personalize your treat.

While processing, if you want to make the ice cream even softer and creamier, simply use the Re-spin feature to liven it up further. The Creami is able to break down a uniformly frozen block into a super smooth and creamy texture in mere minutes so you can always get the right consistency for your needs.

Taking up hardly any room on your countertop, the Ninja Creami has two independent motors with one spinning the paddle and the other applying downward pressure. It also has a creamerizer paddle for finely shaving and mixing frozen ingredients. It also comes with two pints and lids for easy storage of your treats.

Sure to be a hit with all the family, especially if you need to make some adjustments for dietary needs, the Ninja Creami is normally priced at $199. Right now, you can buy it from Walmart for $149 so you’re saving $50 and scoring a great ice cream maker to delight everyone. Just in time for the summer, check it out now before you miss out on this literally sweet deal.

