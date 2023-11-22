This Ninja Ice Cream Maker is discounted for Black Friday

For those with a sweet tooth, Walmart has one of the better Black Friday deals around. Currently, you can buy the Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker for $169 saving $30 off the regular price of $199. A strong discount, this is the perfect time to plan ahead for your summer treats or simply indulge in some fantastic delights over the holidays for less. Read on while we take you through what you need to know about the Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker before you buy it.

Why you should buy the Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

One of the best ice cream makers, the Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker is a delight to use. It’s able to turn almost anything into ice cream, a sorbet, milkshake and much more. To do so doesn’t even require much effort on your part. It has five one-touch programs to allow you to find the perfect combination of speed, pressure, and time. Simply choose between ice cream, sorbet, milkshake, lite ice cream, or mix-in.

The latter function means you can add combinations and flavors you’d never be able to find in store. The whole thing is also a dream for someone who has allergies or intolerances and therefore limited options commercially. All you need to do is prep the base, freeze overnight, and process to enjoy easily. The Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker also has a Re-spin function if you need to make your treat softer and creamier. Just remember to mix in your favorite chocolates, nuts, fruit, or candies and you’ve just formulated the perfect ice cream in no time.

Don't Miss:

The Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker prides itself as being as simple to use as many of the best Ninja Foodis so you’re in good hands here. Once you’ve wrapped things up, the Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker is even easy to clean thanks to its containers, lids, and paddle all being top-rack dishwasher safe.

Ideal for the ice cream fan in your life, the Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker is usually $199 but right now, you can buy it from Walmart for $169 as part of its Black Friday deals, thereby saving you $30 off the regular price. Tap the button below if it feels like the perfect purchase to you.

Editors' Recommendations