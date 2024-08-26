 Skip to main content
Save $20 today on Ninja’s DualBrew cold and hot coffee maker

By
Ninja DualBrew deal -- hot and iced coffee maker in one
Ninja

If you love coffee as much as I do, you probably drink it both cold and hot — it depends on what you’re feeling and when you’re drinking it. If you go to a coffee shop or a barista, anywhere, cold versus hot is not a problem, they usually offer both. But if you’re making it at home, and you want it to be just as delicious as gourmet coffee, things aren’t so simple. Usually, you need separate cold and hot brewers, unless you spring for something like Ninja’s DualBrew, which makes both hot and iced coffee in one machine. You can brew classic, rich or over ice brews with the push of a button. It’s on sale today at Target for $140, too, which is $20 off the usual $160.

Why you should shop this Ninja DualBrew deal at Target

Think about just how many small appliances you have in your kitchen. I have a lot. From an air fryer and toaster oven to a cold brew, coffee machine, Keurig, and beyond, my kitchen is basically cluttered with devices. It’s always nice when you can combine a couple, and maybe get rid of some you don’t use all that often. That’s precisely what the Ninja DualBrew does. It combines a hot and iced coffee maker into one, so you can make delicious brews at home, whenever you’re ready for them.

For hot coffee, it can handle both ground and pods, with nine sizes for regular brews and four sizes for pod brews. Moreover, there are three total brew styles, including classic, rich or strong, and over ice. It brews fresh iced coffee without watering it down at all. So, it reiterates, that you can brew hot coffee in both a regular grounds-style, with coffee grounds, or pods, like the K-cups. You can also brew fresh iced coffee that’s full of flavor and not watered down. All from this one machine.

The 60-ounce removable water reservoir makes it easy to fill, clean, and keep the coffee maker ready to go. A foldable single-serve platform built-in also helps reduce splashing during pours.

Either way, it’s on sale today at Target for $140, which is $20 off the regular price — $160. That’s a great deal, but I’m more excited about combining a hot and cold coffee maker. I can ditch the cold brew maker that’s taking up extra space on my counter.

