Forget Instant Pot: Ninja 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer is $109

Your kitchen counters are starting to get cluttered with all the various smart appliances you’ve been buying. You have a rice cooker, an air fryer, a toaster, and a million other devices. Why should you buy a whole new appliance just for a pressure cooker? Well the Ninja Foodi can fix two problems at once. It can add a pressure cooker to your kitchen arsenal and get rid of all those other appliances. And right now it’s on sale. Normally $245, it’s down to just $109 for a limited time thanks to Walmart’s Ninja Foodi deals. Head over to Walmart to check it out for yourself, or read more about it below.

Why you should buy the Ninja Foodi 14-in-1

There are 14 different functions on this Ninja Foodi. We’ll try to touch on all of them without getting bogged down in the details. Let’s start with the basics. Function 1: It’s a pressure cooker. It looks like a classic rice maker and measures about 15-inches in diameter, so it will fit right on a counter or be easily hidden away in a cabinet. You can finish off what you’ve just cooked with a nice crisp outer layer, either through air frying (function 2) or broiling (function 3). If you like the steaming approach, you can use some of the Foodi’s combo settings. You can start with a steam (function 4) and end with either a crisp or a bake (functions 5 and 6), all on one setting. No more setting multiple timers and manually switching phases. That makes it easy to set it up and leave for the day. Your food will be ready when you get home.

The Foodi 14-in-1 could practically replace your oven if it was a bit larger. You have all the basic oven and stove features, such as sear (function 7), bake/roast (function 8), slow cook (function 9), and keep warm (function 10). Sous vide (function 11) is all the rage right now, but who wants to buy a whole separate device for something you’ll probably use just for fancy dinner nights? The final oddities of this device are some rare settings that will help cut down on your random device count. You get dehydrate, yogurt, and proof settings (functions 12, 13, and 14), for making jerky, parfaits, and bread loaves, respectively.

This comprehensive kitchen appliance is on sale at Walmart for a short time. Rather than browse air fryer deals, Instant Pot deals, and grill deals separately, get them all in one with this smart pressure cooker. Head over to the site and check out the Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 cooker while it’s down to $109 instead of its usual $245.

