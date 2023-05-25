Usually $280, this Ninja pressure cooker is $100 today

Any Ninja Foodi deals are always worth paying attention to and Woot has a great one right now. Head over there today and you can buy the Ninja Foodi 6.5-quart 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $100 instead of $280. A huge saving of $180, you’re getting a bunch of great features for less. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you don’t even have to pay for shipping. You will need to be quick though as the deal ends when the day does, or when the stock allocation expires. Likely to be popular, you’re going to need to be quick. Here’s a brief overview of what to expect from the pressure cooker or you can simply tap the buy button below to purchase it.

Why you should buy the Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker

More than just one of the best pressure cookers, the Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker does pretty much all you could ever need it to do, reducing the need for you to ever use your stove or oven again. As the name suggests, there’s 14 features here and all are useful. You can use the device to pressure cook, steam and crisp, steam and bake, air fry, broil, bake/roast, dehydrate, sear/saute, steam, sous vide, slow cook, make yogurt, or simply keep something warm. See that list? Yup, you can replace your existing air fryer with this one and the same goes with your slow cooker if you already own one.

It’s fantastic consolidation as you don’t have to worry about finding room in your kitchen for all your valuable appliances. Also, you only need to learn to use one device and you’re good to go. Through the Ninja Foodi 14-in-1, you can enjoy faster, juicier and crispier results than other devices with cooking up to 70% faster than conventional means. It’s also easy to look after with a stainless-steel reversible rack which means you can clean it quickly as well as keep your food evenly cooked at all times. The Ninja Foodi even comes with a cookbook to get you started.

A truly essential gadget that is going to replace so much in your kitchen, the Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker is down to just $100 at Woot. Part of Amazon, you even get free shipping if you’re a Prime member. It’s normally priced at $280 so you’re saving a huge amount on this purchase. That’s why you need to be quick as the deal ends when the day does or when stock runs out. We’re not counting on this taking long so snap it up now.

