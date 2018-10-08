Digital Trends
Smart Home

Nomiku Meals partners with Bay Area top chefs for sous vide home delivery

Bruce Brown
By

Nomiku Meals, the regional frozen meal delivery service in California’s Bay Area, announced a partnership to bring meals prepared by local top chefs to area homes.

nomiku meals home delivery top chefs sous chef

The Nomiku Wi-Fi home sous vide cooking appliance uses precise water temperature control by an immersion circulator to cook ingredients in sealed bags. The promise is that Nomiku’s prepared meals can go from freezer to the table in 30 minutes cooked in water held at exactly the correct temperature.

Originally introduced in 2014, the Nomiku sous chef machine gained Wi-Fi capability in 2016 and radio-frequency identification (RFID) in 2017. The addition of RFID made the company’s entry into the prepared meal space possible. To set the Nomiku immersion circulator to the right heat and time, tap or wave the frozen food package on the head of the cooker and the device starts to cook immediately at the correct settings.

1 of 3
nomiku meals home delivery top chefs nokimu why sous vide
nomiku meals home delivery top chefs 2017 full meal c 005
nomiku meals home delivery top chefs 2017 full meal d 003

The first two chefs featured in the Nomiku Meals program are Tony Holland from Brown Sugar Kitchen and Preeti Mistry from Aina. New chefs will be featured in the program each month to make great good accessible to everyone — as long as you live in the Bay Area.

San Francisco-base ‘āina, billed as a modern Hawaiian eatery, features food from the land, fitting because the definition in English of the Hawaiian word “aina” means “land.” Chef Preeti Mistry’s first meal for the Nomiku Meals program is Aina Kabocha Squash.

nomiku meals home delivery top chefs aina kabocha squash

Brown Sugar Kitchen is located in West Oakland, California. French-trained chef Tonya Holland creates both modern soul food and comfort classics. Holland’s prepared meal for the Nomiku Meals fresh meal delivery program will be announced in November.

While Nomiku Meals is currently available only regionally, in and around the San Francisco Bay Area the company plans to expand to additional markets. As sous vide cooking and prepared meals become better known, Nomiku’s program of matching and designing meals and meal plans with the appliance in mind adds to the convenience factor.

All Nomiku recipes are prepared with sustainably sourced proteins and farm fresh ingredients. The protein is from free-range, free-roaming animals raised with no hormones and no antibiotics. Nomiku uses only minimally processed, natural ingredients with no added color.

Don't Miss

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Everything we know
amazon echo dot review 2018 3rd gen feature
Product Review

With this much sound, the new Echo Dot is more like an exclamation point

Amazon’s third-generation Echo Dot puts on some weight and comes dressed in a warmer, more welcoming design. The result is a better-looking Alexa device with good enough sound quality to deserve being called a speaker. In our Amazon Echo…
Posted By Caleb Denison, Kim Wetzel
my amazon wish list roomba
Smart Home

For a floor that needs cleaning, these are the best Roombas to fit your budget

What Roomba model is best for your house? Our list of the best Roomba robovacs will cover different prices, the top smart features, and which bot is right for your floors. Check out the top models for more information.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
swann security cameras national crime prevention month
Smart Home

Swann tackles crime prevention with two new security cameras

Swann is introducing two new Wi-Fi connected security cameras for indoor and outdoor use to help you keep your home safe. The cameras come just in time for National Crime Prevention Month.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Ecobee4 smart thermostat close
Smart Home

Ecobee service restored after being down for a few hours

Service is back up and running again after smart home vendor Ecobee experienced a major server and web site outage Thursday, disrupting services to mobile apps that manage its thermostats and light switches and Alexa integration.
Posted By Denny Arar
Bosch Wall Oven Series 500 HBE5452UC review
Smart Home

Chefling is an Alexa-like sous-chef set to spice up smart kitchen appliances

Chefling, the A.I.-driven kitchen assistant that provides intuitive recipe suggestions and online shopping, is integrating into the Home Connect platform to help smart home users automate their smart kitchen appliances.
Posted By Clayton Moore
how to find hidden cameras netgear arlo in cabinet
Smart Home

Here's how to make sure your Airbnb hosts aren't spying on you

If you’re worried about someone filming you in your Airbnb rental, here are some steps you can take to make sure your rental space isn’t under surveillance (which is illegal, by the way).
Posted By Erika Rawes
awesome tech you cant buy yet irl glasses feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Screen-blocking specs, cybershoes, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Smart Home

Put away that sponge and let us help you pick the best dishwasher for your buck

Tired of doing dishes by hand? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available and let a machine do the dirty work for you. They’ll do a much better job, anyway.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
amazon updates alexa app for ios
Smart Home

Amazon’s Alexa app gets new interface to simplify use, control more devices

Amazon is gradually upgrading the Alexa app to improve the appearance, usability, and device control of the budding smart home voice assistant's empire manager. Look for better device setup, ease of use, and management.
Posted By Bruce Brown
netgear orbi voice review feat
Product Review

Combining a smart speaker with your router makes way more sense than you think

Hitting a new note in networking convergence, Netgear Orbi Voice successfully combines speedy long-range Wi-Fi, a Harmon Kardon speaker, and Alexa voice assistant with great results. Could this be the future of smart home devices?
Posted By Terry Walsh
Lenovo Smart Display
Product Review

Lenovo's Smart Display is the extra screen you didn't know your kitchen needed

No longer does Amazon lead the market in smart assistants with screens. Lenovo and Google have partnered to create the Lenovo Smart Display, a versatile device that features two different sizes and a crystal clear display.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
best washing machines
Smart Home

The best washing machines make laundry day a little less of a chore

It takes a special kind of person to love doing laundry, but the right machine can help make this chore a little easier. Check out our picks for the best washing machines on the market right now.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
amazon go store needs few staff thumb
Smart Home

Amazon may be prepping its first checkout-free store overseas

Amazon is reportedly looking to take its cashier-free store to its first overseas market. It already has four Amazon Go stores operating in the U.S., and is now believed to be looking for sites in the U.K.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Amazon Echo Show 2 Review
Product Review

Amazon's jumbo new Echo Show is the Alexa-powered mini TV you need

The pressure was on to make a bigger, better Echo Show device, and Amazon delivered. Featuring a larger screen and better sound, the new Show is a combined smart speaker, TV, and overall entertainment center in one.
Posted By Kim Wetzel