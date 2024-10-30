 Skip to main content
Now is the perfect time to upgrade to smart water leak detectors

A water leak sensor installed near a water heater.
Honeywell

The winter months are just around the corner, with most of the country finally starting to experience cooler weather. And while the winter brings plenty of holiday cheer (not to mention the opening of ski resorts), it also brings about frozen pipes and water leaks. That makes this the perfect time to add smart water leak detectors to your home — or to upgrade your old models to something more robust.

Why should you install smart water leak detectors?

Roost Smart Water and Freeze Detector
Roost

Winter is the worst time of year for water pipes. Cold weather can cause them to freeze, then as the weather warms, they can burst and start leaking. And if you don’t have a water leak detector in your home, a small leak could turn into a serious problem.

Standard water leak sensors will activate a built-in siren when water is detected, so if you’re nearby, you can check out the problem and get it resolved as soon as possible. But if you’re away from home, you won’t hear the alert until you return.

In comparison, smart water leak detectors don’t just set off a local siren — they also send notifications to your smartphone, ensuring you get an alert the second a water leak is detected.

Fall is the ideal time to make the upgrade, as you’ll be prepared for the cold winter months ahead. And since the days are getting shorter, you’re likely spending more time inside anyway, so why not spend a few minutes protecting your home?

Installation of smart water leak detectors is just as simple as regular water leak detectors. It typically involves little more than placing them in areas where water could leak, such as under sinks, near water heaters, or in a basement. The only additional step for smart water leak detectors is syncing them to your smartphone — which takes just a few seconds.

Check out our favorite smart water leak detectors

The D-Link Wi-Fi Water Leak Sensor and Alarm.
D-Link

Our roundup of the best water leak detectors covers both smart and standard models, but one of our favorites is the Govee WiFi Water Sensor 3-Pack. It comes with an adjustable alarm, support for both email and smartphone app notifications, and the ability to sync 10 devices together for a comprehensive water detection system.

The D-Link Wi-Fi Water Leak Sensor and Alarm is another great choice, though it does require a nearby outlet as a power source instead of batteries. But regardless of which you choose, you can rest assured that your house is protected and you’ll be alerted if anything goes awry.

