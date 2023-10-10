 Skip to main content
The best October Prime Day Dyson cordless vacuum deals today

If you’ve had your eye on Dyson cordless vacuums, now’s your chance to get one for much cheaper than usual because Amazon brought back Prime Day deals through its Prime Big Deal Days 2023. Other retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have also jumped on the bandwagon with their own discounts. Below are our top Dyson deals for cordless vacuums, so you won’t have to go anywhere else. They’re still not what you’d call cheap after the price cuts, but they’re very much worth every single penny.

Dyson V10 Allergy — $410, was $530

Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum used in a living room.
Dyson

The Dyson V10 Allergy offers powerful suction and up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge, while also capturing pet allergens and fine dust with whole-machine filtration system that expels cleaner air. The cordless vacuum comes with a detangling Motorbar cleaner head that prevents long hair and pet hair from tangling up with the brush bar. You also have the option of converting it into a handheld vacuum, when you need to clean tight spaces such as the inside of your vehicle.

Dyson V11 Outsize — $450, was $600

Dyson outsize vacuum cleaner.
Dyson

The Dyson V11 Outsize is named as such because it’s equipped with a 150% larger bin, so it will take a longer time before you need to empty its contents, and a 25% wider cleaner head that covers more of the floor with each sweep. You have three power options when cleaning with the cordless vacuum, which can run up to 60 minutes on a single charge. It also comes with four accessories to make it easier to reach certain areas in your home, and it also comes with whole-machine filtration.

Dyson V11 Extra — $500, was $650

Woman lifting the Dyson v11.
Dyson

The Dyson V11 Extra enables easy whole-home leaning with its 60-minute runtime and ability to transform into a handheld vacuum, while its whole-machine filtration keeps your family protected against pollutants. This model of the cordless vacuum, however, comes with nine accessories, giving you a complete arsenal that you can use to make sure that every nook and cranny of your home is spotless.

Dyson V15 Detect — $586, was $750

The Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum with its laser.
Dyson

The Dyson V15 Detect, the latest model of Dyson’s cordless vacuums, makes cleaning much easier by revealing microscopic dust using a laser, so you won’t miss any of them. The device, which lasts up to 60 minutes on a single charge, is also equipped with a Piezo sensor and Dyson’s DLS technology that senses debris levels and floor types to make adjustments for the right balance of power and run time. It comes with seven accessories, whole-machine filtration, and a washable filter.

