Amazon is bringing back its Prime Day deals in October through Prime Big Deal Days 2023, and other retailers like Best Buy are trying to take advantage of the online shopping activity with discounts of its own. If you’ve always wanted to equip your home with a video doorbell, you should check out the Ring doorbell deals that Best Buy has rolled out alongside Amazon’s event. However, you’ll have to hurry in deciding which one to buy because we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left before stocks of these smart home devices run out.

Ring Video Doorbell (Wired) — $35, was $65

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired may be cheap, but if you want a no-frills video doorbell that will keep your family safe, it’s going to get the job done. With 1080p HD video and two-way talk, you can see and communicate with whoever’s outside your front door through the Ring app on your smartphone or a smart device powered by Amazon’s Alexa. The Ring Video Doorbell Wired can use your existing doorbell wiring, but if you don’t have that yet, you may need an expert to help set it up.

Ring Video Doorbell (Wireless) — $55, was $100

The second-generation Ring Video Doorbell offers 1080p HD video and two-way talk, so you can see and talk to whoever’s outside your door through your smartphone of Alexa-enabled device. It runs on a rechargeable battery so there’s no need to deal with wires. You can set it up to receive notifications on your smartphone or get alerted by Alexa whenever someone presses the video doorbell’s button.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro — $100, was $170

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro already has a successor, but it’s still a fairly capable video doorbell with its 1080p HD camera that’s capable of color night vision. The video doorbell is also compatible with Amazon’s Alexa, and it will send live feeds and alerts to your Ring app. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro also offers advanced motion detection that you can customize to focus on specific zones outside your house, with the feature sending motion-activated alerts to your phone whenever someone or something triggers it.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus — $130, was $180

Just released earlier this year, there’s already a discount available for the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus. True to its name, this battery-powered video doorbell offers battery life that’s three times better than the original, so you won’t have to recharge it as often as before. The video doorbell is very easy to install as it won’t require wiring, and you’ll be getting 1536p HD+ video with two-way talk functionality once it’s up and running. The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus also offers night vision, improved motion detection, and compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 — $150, was $250

For complete protection of your front door, go for the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2. In addition to the usual features that you’d expect from Ring’s video doorbells, including live 1080p HD video, two-way talk, and advanced motion settings through the Ring app, it also offers 3D motion detection that will tell you when and where someone entered your property, and Bird’s Eye View that will give you an aerial look at where people moved in your front yard.

Editors' Recommendations