Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best October Prime Day Ring Video Doorbell deals live now

Aaron Mamiit
By

Amazon is bringing back its Prime Day deals in October through Prime Big Deal Days 2023, and other retailers like Best Buy are trying to take advantage of the online shopping activity with discounts of its own. If you’ve always wanted to equip your home with a video doorbell, you should check out the Ring doorbell deals that Best Buy has rolled out alongside Amazon’s event. However, you’ll have to hurry in deciding which one to buy because we’re not sure how much time you’ve got left before stocks of these smart home devices run out.

Ring Video Doorbell (Wired) — $35, was $65

Ring Video Doorbell Wired
Ring

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired may be cheap, but if you want a no-frills video doorbell that will keep your family safe, it’s going to get the job done. With 1080p HD video and two-way talk, you can see and communicate with whoever’s outside your front door through the Ring app on your smartphone or a smart device powered by Amazon’s Alexa. The Ring Video Doorbell Wired can use your existing doorbell wiring, but if you don’t have that yet, you may need an expert to help set it up.

Ring Video Doorbell (Wireless) — $55, was $100

Person using a Ring doorbell.
Ring

The second-generation Ring Video Doorbell offers 1080p HD video and two-way talk, so you can see and talk to whoever’s outside your door through your smartphone of Alexa-enabled device. It runs on a rechargeable battery so there’s no need to deal with wires. You can set it up to receive notifications on your smartphone or get alerted by Alexa whenever someone presses the video doorbell’s button.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro — $100, was $170

Ring Video Doorbell Pro review
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro already has a successor, but it’s still a fairly capable video doorbell with its 1080p HD camera that’s capable of color night vision. The video doorbell is also compatible with Amazon’s Alexa, and it will send live feeds and alerts to your Ring app. The Ring Video Doorbell Pro also offers advanced motion detection that you can customize to focus on specific zones outside your house, with the feature sending motion-activated alerts to your phone whenever someone or something triggers it.

Ring Battery Doorbell Plus — $130, was $180

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 installed near a door.
Ring

Just released earlier this year, there’s already a discount available for the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus. True to its name, this battery-powered video doorbell offers battery life that’s three times better than the original, so you won’t have to recharge it as often as before. The video doorbell is very easy to install as it won’t require wiring, and you’ll be getting 1536p HD+ video with two-way talk functionality once it’s up and running. The Ring Battery Doorbell Plus also offers night vision, improved motion detection, and compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 — $150, was $250

Ring

For complete protection of your front door, go for the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2. In addition to the usual features that you’d expect from Ring’s video doorbells, including live 1080p HD video, two-way talk, and advanced motion settings through the Ring app, it also offers 3D motion detection that will tell you when and where someone entered your property, and Bird’s Eye View that will give you an aerial look at where people moved in your front yard.

Aaron Mamiit
Hurry — Ring Video Doorbell price just crashed from $100 to $55
Ring Video Doorbell (2020)

For an affordable but dependable way of improving your home's security, you can't go wrong with the second-generation Ring Video Doorbell. It's currently even cheaper at just $55 from the Ring doorbell deals of Best Buy, following a $45 discount on its original price of $100, so now's a great time to buy the smart home device. You'll have to act fast if you're interested though, as we're not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain. Proceed with the purchase immediately if you don't want to miss out, as tomorrow may be too late.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell
Even with the release of the fourth-generation Ring Video Doorbell, the second-generation Ring Video Doorbell remains on our list of the best video doorbells as the top entry-level option because it offers most of the features that you'll need at a very low price. Installation is easy, whether you want to go wireless using its built-in battery, or wired if you've already got the necessary connection in place. Once it's up and running, you'll be able to use the Ring app to receive real-time notifications when someone is outside your door, look through the 1080p HD camera to see who's there, and use the Two-Way Talk function to communicate with them.

The best video doorbells for 2023
A person pressing the Arlo Video Doorbell.

The best video doorbells of 2023 are being produced by household names like Wyze, Arlo, Nest, and Ring. Products from these companies span all budgets and offer a wide range of features -- including HD video capture, customizable motion zones, two-way audio, and the ability to save footage for later reference.

While most of the video doorbells available today are up to the task of guarding your front door, some of them are better equipped than others. For example, some offer head-to-toe resolutions that are ideal for certain porches, while others provide enhanced night vision footage for easier detection.

This smart sous vide cooker is $200 off in 1-day flash sale
anova wifi precision cooker pro deal best buy september 2023 sous vide

For today only, you can buy an Anova Wifi Precision Cooker Pro for a massive $200 off the regular price at Best Buy. It normally costs $400 but for the next few hours, it's down to $200 which makes it very tempting for those who love to cook. This is one of Best Buy's deals of the day which means when the day ends, the offer ends so you really only have a handful of hours to take advantage of this deal. Here's what you need to know about it before you go for it.

Why you should buy the Anova Wifi Precision Cooker Pro
The best sous vide machines truly revolutionize how you prepare food. By placing vacuum-bag-sealed foods in a pot of water, you really do get great results despite how unconventional it may sound. With the Anova Wifi Precision Cooker Pro, you get 1200W of power along with a flow rate of 12L per minute, and the ability to precisely heat 100L of water.

