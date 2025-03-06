The PeckPert Smart Bird Feeder is both inviting and squirrel-proof

If you enjoy birdwatching, then you likely also have a strong vendetta against squirrels that enjoy birdseed as much as (if not more than) the birds do. The PeckPerk Smart Bird Feeder offers an easy way to watch birds in your area that isn’t as vulnerable to squirrels, runs on solar power, and uses AI to identify every visitor to the feeder.

A 3W solar panel provides enough charge to keep this feeder going year-round and makes it so that you can place it anywhere in your yard, no power cord required. It also sports a 2K camera that streams directly to your phone, alongside an AI that can identify more than 11,000 different species of birds. It also has color night vision, so you’ll get the full experience even on a new moon.

Recommended Videos

The design of the PeckPerk Smart Bird Feeder is based on a weaver’s nest. It isn’t a bulky, futuristic-looking thing that sticks out like a sore thumb; instead, it blends in with the nature around it, and the warm orange tones feel like a natural addition to a garden.

It doesn’t rely on any fancy gadgets to squirrel-proof the feeder, either. Instead of trying to launch the squirrel off like a spinner-feeder might, the PeckPerk triggers a warning tone that startles both squirrels and mice away. Its camera identifies intruders and only triggers when it senses a critter without feathers.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The feeder comes with an IP65 weather resistance rating that’s tough enough to stand up to rain, wind, snow, and just about any other weather condition short of total immersion in water.

You can add up to four users to a single feeder. The entire family can enjoy birdwatching straight from their phones.

The basic model starts at $329, but there’s currently an early-bird special you can take advantage of that will save you 58%. The Pro model includes the AI functionality and starts at $459.