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Peloton’s first foldable treadmill gives small spaces a fighting chance

The new Tread Flex brings a space-saving design to Peloton's treadmill family alongside two refreshed models

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Digital Trends

Peloton has finally made a treadmill that folds, giving runners a way to reclaim some floor space after their workouts. The new Tread Flex is the company’s first foldable treadmill and its most affordable yet, starting at $2,195.

Announced on September 22, the Tread Flex joins the Tread Vision and Tread+ Vision in Peloton’s expanded treadmill lineup. The folding model is particularly interesting for anyone who’s wanted a Peloton treadmill but couldn’t justify giving one a permanent spot at home.

What makes the Tread Flex different

A treadmill doesn’t stop taking up space when the workout ends. That’s a problem when the living room doubles as a home gym, especially if the equipment needs to stay out of the way for the rest of the day.

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Digital Trends

The Tread Flex addresses that problem with a design that Peloton says compacts by nearly 50%. It also features a brushless motor capable of reaching 12.5 mph, with noise levels measured at 70 decibels at maximum speed during the company’s testing without a runner.

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Like the other new models, it features a swiveling screen, rolling controls for speed and incline adjustments, and Peloton IQ, the company’s AI-powered connected fitness platform.

The Tread Flex will be available in the US and Canada starting October 1, priced at $2,195 and CAD $2,995, respectively. Other markets will get it in 2027.

What else is Peloton introducing

The Tread Flex arrives alongside two other models, the Tread Vision and Tread+ Vision, as Peloton expands its treadmill range.

Starting at $3,495, the Tread Vision adds a new cushioning system and a movement-tracking camera that provides post-run form insights. It also supports Peloton IQ’s new Run Analysis feature, which evaluates running efficiency using cadence, stride length, and vertical movement.

Adult, Female, Person
Digital Trends

The $6,695 Tread+ Vision takes things further with an energy-returning slat belt and Sled Mode, which supports up to 300 pounds of resistance for strength training.

Both models arrive in the US on October 1, alongside new AI-powered coaching features, including personalized pace targets based on recent running performance.

What should buyers check next

Peloton is promoting the new treadmills with Let Yourself Run, a campaign featuring Miley Cyrus. An Artist Series featuring her music is also scheduled for early October.

For anyone considering the Tread Flex, the $2,195 price and folding design make it an interesting alternative to Peloton’s conventional models. The remaining question is how easily it can be stored in a smaller home, since Peloton hasn’t provided its exact folded dimensions.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
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