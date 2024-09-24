This espresso machine is $300 off during early Prime Big Deals Days sales

There’s no better way to start the day than with a piping hot, caffeinated beverage. While there are plenty of great coffee maker deals to take advantage of, we’d like to draw your attention to this fantastic markdown on the king of all beverage stations, the espresso maker:

Right now, when you order the Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine on Amazon, you’ll save $400. At full price, this model sells for $900.

Our guess is we’re going to start seeing a lot more sales like this one as we get closer to Amazon’s October Prime Day sales event. Running October 8-9, you’ll find discounts on popular items like phones, tablets, TVs, Bluetooth speakers, and so much more!

Why you should buy the Philips 3200 Espresso Machine

There’s a true art in pulling the perfect espresso shot, but having to focus on the finer intricacies of a manual pull can be daunting. That’s why machines like the Philips 3200 are so convenient. Designed for set-it-and-forget-it operation, once you choose the type of beverage you’d like to brew (choose from Espresso, Coffee, Americano, Latte Macchiato, Cappuccino, or Hot Water), just place your mug on the tray, press the appropriate buttons, and the 3200 does all the rest!

This particular model features Philips’ LatteGo system to add silky-smooth milk froth to the tops of your drinks, which even works with non-dairy alternatives. You’ll even be able to customize your froth level and beverage strength using the built-in touchscreen. Most of the core brewing parts are removable and dishwasher-safe, and the included ceramic grinder features 12 adjustment levels.

Philips was also kind enough to provide a two-year warranty for this appliance, which makes this one of the best espresso machine deals we’ve seen in a long time. Save $400 when you order the Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine on Amazon, and be sure to check out some of the best early Prime Day deals we’ve been digging up!