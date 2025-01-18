 Skip to main content
My Best Buy members save $55 on a Philips Hue A19 Smart Bulb 3-pack

Philips hue white and color ambiance light bulbs in box.
Philips Hue deals are at their best when they kit out many rooms in your home at once. Today at Best Buy, you can buy the Philips Hue A19 Smart LED Bulb 3-Pack for $55 off, provided you’re a My Best Buy member. A My Best Buy Plus membership costs just $50 for the year, so you’d still be saving $5 and a heap more over the coming year if you sign up today. The Philips Hue A19 Smart LED Bulb 3-Pack normally costs $135, but with the membership it’s down to an incredible $80, working out at just over $26 per bulb. Want to learn more? Let’s take a look.

Why you should buy the Philips Hue A19 Smart LED Bulb 3-Pack

Philips Hue bulbs are some of the best smart light bulbs. Much of my house is controlled by Philips Hue light bulbs, and it’s super useful any time you want to adjust how bright the room is, control the lighting via your phone, or set up timers for when you’re away.

This 3-pack is better than the Philips Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit we reviewed, assuming you already own the Hue Bridge. By doing so, you can choose from millions of colors as well as shades of warm-to-cool white light rather than being restricted solely to white. It also offers preset scenes to match your routines, and you can also create mood lighting with dynamic light effects that show subtle changes in brightness and color.

The bulbs can be controlled easily via the Philips Hue app, but you can also pair them with the best smart speakers, such as anything Alexa-based. That way you can control the lights with your voice. You can also add accessories like motion sensors or switches too if you need them.

Via Bluetooth, you can control up to 10 lights in a single room with even more control granted via the Hue Bridge. When used alongside a bridge, you can set up automations and control the lights away from home, but whatever your intentions, this Philips Hue 3-pack is a great introduction to anyone looking for a handy guide to smart light bulbs.

Right now, My Best Buy members can save $55 off the Philips Hue A19 Smart LED Bulb 3-Pack, so instead of paying $135, they pay just $80. Anyone who doesn’t already belong can sign up today and still save $5, along with potential savings throughout the rest of the year. Take a look for yourself if you’re keen to make your home smarter in 2025.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field.
