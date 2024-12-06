Multicolor markdown: This Philips Hue 3-Pack of A19 bulbs is $80 off today

 Skip to main content
When it comes to smart home tech, one of the top brands that comes to mind for smart lighting is Philips Hue. Designed for plug-and-play connectivity, Philips Hue devices are easy to set up and a breeze to control. And if you’re operating a Hue Bridge, you’ll be able to control up to 50 different Hue products! Philips Hue deals can be a little hard to come by, which is why we’ve chosen to highlight this great Best Buy offer. Right now, when you purchase the Philips Hue A19 White and Color Ambiance (3-Pack), you’ll only pay $80. At full price, this model sells for $135.

Why you should buy the Philips Hue A19 White and Color Ambiance (3-Pack)

While investing in a Hue Bridge will unlock the full capabilities of your Philips Hue system, this A19 White and Color Ambiance (3-Pack) can be controlled over Bluetooth, too. Do keep in mind this introduces range and device limitations, though, so going Wi-Fi might be a top consideration regardless. Not to mention, you’ll be able to control your Hue system remotely (Bluetooth relies on a host device to be nearby).

Delivering up to 800 lumens of brightness, each A19 bulb has millions of colors to choose from. You also get brightness and scene controls, among other options. You’ll can set up Alexa and Google Assistant in the Hue app to execute lighting automations with simple voice commands. These A19 bulbs are rated for indoor use only, but Philips Hue makes outdoor lighting products, too.

We’re not sure how long this discount is going to be in effect, but Best Buy deals and Amazon deals tend to go pretty quickly. Fortunately, if you buy right now, you’ll be able to save yourself $55. You can rest assured that you nabbed yourself a top smart lighting suite.

