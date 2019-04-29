Philips Hue smart bulbs get steep discounts at Best Buy

Share

Philips Hue produces some of the best smart bulbs on the market, but they are by no means the cheapest. Trying to outfit your entire house in these colorful lights can easily run you hundreds of dollars if not over a thousand if you’re not careful. That’s why when we see a deal like Best Buy’s on the Hue White and Color Ambiance BR30 bulbs,we always recommend stocking up.

Normally $50 each, The BR30 is on sale for $25 right now, and is the perfect replacement for any floodlights throughout your house. While they’re intended for indoor use, we’ve actually used one of Hue’s smaller standard bulbs outdoors in an enclosed porch light for nearly two years.

That light’s been through both hot 100-degree days and cold sub-zero nights without any degradation in performance, color, or brightness. As long as it’s away from direct sources of moisture and protected from rain, we don’t see why you couldn’t use the BR30s in outdoor environments as well (just keep in mind outdoor use isn’t covered under the bulb’s warranty, though!).

One thing that’s important to note: the BR30s on sale here are Hue’s second-generation bulbs. It’s newer third-generation lights have better color reproduction, especially with blues, purples, and greens, but the second-generation lights still work quite well for most applications. If you’re curious about the differences, see our review on the third-generation starter kit.

But other than the color reproduction, not too much is different. With the third-generation bulbs still $50, if you’re planning to outfit your entire home with Hue bulbs, sales like this are the way to do it.

Do remember that you need the Hue bridge to make these lights work, though. Best Buy has that available for $60 at the moment— or you can buy the bridge as part of a larger starter kit.

If you’re not interested in the Hue line, we do have several recommendations for you in our Best LED Bulbs of 2019 roundup. We also recommend keeping a close eye on our deals page, too, as we’re seeing more and more great deals on not only smart lights but all kinds of gadgets for the smart home.