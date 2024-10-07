 Skip to main content
The Philips Hue app brings back its haunting Halloween scenes

A Philips Hue Halloween setup.
Philips

Prepping your home for the spookiest month of the year can be time-consuming, but Philips Hue is hoping to make your job a bit easier this fall. Dive into the Philips Hue app, and you’ll find a variety of returning Halloween scenes for your smart lights, along with effects that help bring additional ambiance to your home.

Philips has been launching seasonal Halloween scenes for years, and it’s nice to see them rolled out once again for Halloween. Unfortunately, there’s nothing new for 2024 — instead, it’s a simple rehash of last year’s light shows. Still, you’ll find a nice selection to choose from, including:

  • Hocus Pocus
  • Phantom
  • Trick or Treat
  • Glowing Grins
  • Spellbound
  • Pandemonium
  • Witching Hour
  • Toil and Trouble
You’ll find the scenes in the Hue Scenes Gallery in your mobile app. Be sure to experiment with them all to see which one best fits your needs. While you’re tinkering with all the options, consider checking out the two effects available to you right now — Candlelight and Fireplace — that add cool flickering shadows to your space.

Of course, you can also toggle the speed and brightness of each of the above settings, giving you a variety of ways to cultivate a terrifying atmosphere for your Halloween party.

Smart lights aren’t the only way to prep your home for the spooky holiday. For more great ideas, check out our roundup of the best smart home gadgets for Halloween. This includes tips on updating your video doorbell chime, syncing your smart speakers to send chilling audio through your entire home, and installing smart floodlights to stay apprised of visitors.

