One of Philips’ best electric toothbrushes is $60 off at Best Buy

For those who are planning to buy an electric toothbrush, you should go for the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700. With an average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 stars from more than 800 reviews on Best Buy, it’s certainly considered one of the best options, especially now that it’s on sale for $280 instead of $340. We’re not sure if the $60 discount will still be around tomorrow because of the device’s popularity, so if you want to make sure that you pocket the savings, you’re going to have to complete the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700 electric toothbrush

Keep your teeth at their cleanest with the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700 electric toothbrush, which uses smart sensors and connects to a smartphone app to help you learn about the coverage of your brushing, the ideal pressure that you should be using, and how you should be scrubbing. It comes with several brush heads that are all equipped with microchips to help optimize the electric toothbrush‘s performance.

The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9700 electric toothbrush features sonic technology to drive fluid between your teeth for thorough cleaning, and to help naturally whiten your teeth. Its motor drive is capable of providing up to 31,000 brush strokes per minute, which you can never achieve with a manual toothbrush, while its rechargeable lithium-ion battery can run for up to 2 minutes — more than enough time to finish cleaning your teeth. You’ll be able to see the battery level on its digital display. Once you’re done, you can place it back on its USB charging travel case so it will be ready for the next session.

