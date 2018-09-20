Special-edition Instant Pots pay tribute to Pioneer Women with flowery designs

Digital Trends
If you’re a Pioneer Woman fan, Food Network star Ree Drummond and Walmart just launched a kitchen counter appliance with you in mind. Drummond partnered with Instant Pot to create an exclusive collection of Pioneer Woman Instant Pots sold only at Walmart.

The Instant Pot Pioneer Woman LUX60 is a 6-quart, 6-in-1 multi-cooker that functions as a programmable pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté pan, steamer, and warmer.

The Pioneer Woman cooker is available in two floral patterns. Breezy Blossoms has royal blue trim with a watercolor theme.  Vintage Floral sports teal trim. Walmart’s retail price for both patterns is $99.

According to the Food Network, Drummond doesn’t take quickly to new devices in the kitchen. But after a friend bought her an Instant Pot for her birthday last year, “she was hooked.”

“Once I realized that my Instant Pot wasn’t going anywhere, I decided to partner with Instant Pot to bring the Pioneer Woman patterns and aesthetic to the Instant Pot,” Drummond recounted in an interview with Brit + Co.

Functionally the Pioneer Woman Instant Pot LUX60 is identical to the standard LUX60 models. Available at Walmart and other outlets in stainless steel, red stainless steel, and black stainless steel finishes each for $79, regular LUX60 models will look like all the other countertop appliances in your kitchen. If you want a floral design, however, unless Instant Pot partners with other food celebrities, the Pioneer Woman collection is your only choice.

You do get a bonus with Drummond’s special-edition Pioneer Woman Instant Pot, however. Each multicooker also includes a booklet with Drummond’s favorite Instant Pot recipes. According to the Food Network, the booklet includes recipes for Drummond’s hard-boiled egg recipe, lava cakes, and pulled pork — the last recipe reportedly her husband’s favorite.

The Pioneer Woman Instant Pot has 12 built-in programs and can speed cooking times by a factor of two to six, up to 70 percent faster according to the company. The cooker has an easy-to-clean stainless steel inner cooking pot with no chemical coating for safe meal preparation.

The appliance is compatible with the full line of Instant Pot accessories including additional inner pots, cake and loaf pans, steamer baskets and racks, yogurt cups, and more.

