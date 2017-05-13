Easy to set up and easy on the eyes, the Pons bed frame is made for millennials

Why it matters to you Got five minutes? Then you've got enough time to set up a tech-savvy bed frame from PONS.

Getting into bed is probably the easiest thing you do all day, but historically, setting up your bed has been a different story. But now, one company wants everything about your horizontal haven to be synonymous with comfort. Meet Pons, a new company whose bed frames can be assembled without tools in under five minutes. So while you can still dread getting up — not getting a new bed. At least, not if that bed is a Pons bed.

“Millennials are moving on average twice as often as previous generations,” Ar-iaya Haile, the company’s CEO, told Digital Trends. “The Pons bed frame is engineered to ship direct to your home via small package carriers, come together in a few minutes with no tools, and exhibit unparalleled sturdiness despite the fast assembly process.”

Arriving in just three packages (whose total weight is 185 pounds), the Pons bed frame may be light on the setup, but certainly not on the features. Given the multiplicity of mobile device owners who charge their smartphones, tablets, and more by their bedside (a full 70 percent, according to Pons), the company has integrated four USB ports, two on each side of the headboard, to ensure that your bed is a paragon of tech convenience. And aside from the USB ports, the frame also comes complete with touch-enabled lights, so you can read (even if it’s not on your smartphone) before going to bed.

“We are creating a more helpful and clever bedroom that simplifies your life via technology-enabled bedroom furnishings that work for you,” said Haile. “We believe luxury comes by way of materials, aesthetics, construction integrity, and utility.”

Everything in a Pons bed frame, save the headboard, is constructed with real hardwood (you can choose among three color options: a grey Driftwood, a teak Acacia, and Black). The headboard is semi-hollow engineered wood that allows for the containment of an electrical unit. And the Pons bed is just as easy on the eyes as it is to set up. The contemporary platform design ought to fit in easily with just about any home.

A queen-sized Pons bed frame will set you back $1,100, and comes with free shipping and a free 30-day trial.