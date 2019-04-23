Share

Postmates is continuing to expand its on-demand delivery service at a rapid rate, with the company announcing this week a move into 1,000 more cities across the U.S.

That means it now has a presence in more than 3,500 cities throughout the country, a significant increase from the 350 or so cities that it served in July 2018.

The new locations include Pensacola FL, Santa Cruz CA, Jacksonville NC, San Luis Obispo CA, Lawrence KS, and Stillwater OK, to name just a few. To find out if the company delivers to your area, visit Postmates’ website and enter your address.

Postmates is marking the expansion into more cities with a $5 discount on Subway orders through April 28 with the promo code SUBTIME.

You can place an order via Postmates.com or through its iOS or Android app. Delivery fees start at $1.99, though this is waived for customers who subscribe to Postmates’ subscription service, Unlimited, which works out at $7.99 a month when paid yearly.

We’ve got some big news. Bigger than the double cheeseburger you ate for lunch. Maybe not bigger than Sunday’s GoT episode (bc nothing is bigger). Today we’re welcoming 1,000 new cities to our platform. Postmates now serves over 70% of US households. https://t.co/Uvkey4ssSk pic.twitter.com/nCgNrzB7ow — Postmates (@Postmates) April 23, 2019

“We want to enable anyone to have anything delivered on demand and this latest expansion allows us to deliver on that promise across all 50 states in the U.S.,” Bastian Lehmann, co-founder and CEO of Postmates, said in a release. “Now more than 70% of U.S. households can take advantage of our industry-leading merchant selection and our innovative products like Postmates Party.”

Postmates Party launched in March 2019 and lets you waive the delivery cost so long as you don’t mind your food order being grouped with others from the same restaurant when it goes out for delivery. The feature has the potential to improve the efficiency of Postmates’ operation and may prompt more orders from customers previously put off by the cost of delivery.

Recent data suggests that Postmates, which launched in 2011, is currently the fourth largest on-demand food delivery service in terms of total consumer spend. DoorDash recently knocked Grubhub off the top spot, with Uber Eats in third place.

Postmates’ latest announcement comes ahead of an expected IPO that follows in the footsteps of Lyft as an example of a gig-economy startup going public. Uber is another such outfit preparing for an IPO.

If Postmates doesn’t yet serve your area or you’re interested in alternative services, check out Digital Trends’ pick of the best food delivery apps for more options.