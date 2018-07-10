Postmates delivers its on-demand service to 100 additional U.S. cities

Share

If Postmates hasn’t arrived in your city yet, then check again. It may have just landed.

The on-demand delivery service has just announced its biggest U.S. expansion to date, launching in 100 additional cities across the country, from Albuquerque and Cincinnati to Salt Lake City and Tallahassee. It now serves a total of 385 locations in the U.S. and Mexico.

Having struck delivery partnerships with a slew of eateries and other businesses, Postmates has become the go-to service for a growing number of folks where the service operates.

Founded in 2011, San Francisco-based Postmates said the latest expansion brings its service to within reach of 135 million people and half of all U.S. households.

While Postmates faces tough competition from the likes of Grubhub, UberEats, DoorDash, and Amazon, this week’s expansion is its biggest effort yet to increase its market share.

Here’s a list of the new locations where Postmates will be operating:

If you’re new to Postmates, here’s how it works: You can start by browsing the app to see what the service delivers in your area. You’ll find a large range of possibilities in categories such as meals, drinks, groceries, and retail goods. Be sure to check the “New” section, too, to see what’s popular at any given time. You can also enter a search term if you know exactly what you want.

Once you’ve made a selection, place your order, sit back, and wait. Alternatively, you can track the progress of the delivery driver via the app’s map. An icon shows the driver heading to the restaurant, collecting the order, and heading toward your location. In case you’re not watching the map, you’ll receive a message to let you know when your delivery is near. Payment is handled by the app, so there’s no messing around with cash when your order is handed over.

Postmates endeavors to deliver your goodies as quickly as possible, usually within an hour. An estimated delivery time and the delivery fee are both shown on the page where you confirm your order. You can also rate and tip the driver via the app once the delivery has been completed.

To celebrate its push into 100 additional locations, Postmates is waiving delivery fees from Chipotle through Sunday, July 15, “because we know burritos are what you really want,” the delivery company said in a blog post. To take advantage of the deal, enter the code CHIPOTLE100 in the Postmates app when you place an order.