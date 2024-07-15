 Skip to main content
Prime Day carpet cleaner deals: Shark, Hoover, Dirt Devil, more

By
The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner being placed in a cupboard.
Bissell

You’ve been waiting, planning, and plotting for this day, and it’s finally here. The Prime Day deals have officially dropped, and now it’s time to shop, shop, shop. Let’s go. There are a ton of great Prime Day deals going on right now, and that includes some exceptional carpet cleaner deals. Yup, you might be focusing on the best prime day cordless vacuum deals, but it’s important to be able to clean up spills effectively, too, especially if you have a pet. That’s where all these Prime Day carpet cleaner deals factor in, ensuring your beloved carpet and upholstery is always looking at its best. Below, we’ve picked out the very best deals, as well as take some time to explain what to look for when buying a carpet cleaner.

The best Prime Day carpet cleaner deal

  • Shark StainStriker —

More Prime Day carpet cleaner deals we love

There are plenty of other great Prime Day carpet cleaner deals so we’ve picked them out below. You can easily browse through the list which is in price order, ensuring you find the perfect deal for your budget and needs. We’ve checked out all the major retailers so you don’t need to do a thing.

  • Dirt Devil FD13000 carpet cleaner —
  • Hoover PowerScrub Deluxe —

How to choose a carpet cleaner on Prime Day

Buying a carpet cleaner should involve a certain amount of research beforehand, just like if you were buying one of the best cordless vacuums or the best robot vacuums. Often, a carpet cleaner looks a lot like an upright vacuum cleaner but they’re actually very different.

One important consideration you need to make is how much it weighs. Carpet cleaners are typically pretty heavy when empty but get even heavier once you fill up the tank. If you have mobility concerns, plan accordingly and don’t buy too big.

Alongside that, think about the cord and hose lengths as well as what kind of tanks it has. Some carpet cleaners have a single tank with one part for the clean liquid and the other for the dirty water. Others have two separate tanks which can work better, while a third type may have dispensers which automatically add the cleaning agent to the water.

You also want to think about what you’re cleaning. Some carpet cleaners also clean hard wood floors and that can be hugely helpful depending on your house setup. Talking of how your home is arranged, do you have thick carpets or are you contending with pet dander? An independently rotating brush can scrub more aggressively than a fixed one so you might want to think about aiming for one of those.

How big is your home? Do you need a super long cord and hose to save unplugging it all the time or is that less relevant for your small apartment? If you live in an apartment, you might wish to be aware of how noisy the carpet cleaner is and look out for those with a lower decibel level.

There’s also a different type of carpet cleaner — a steam cleaner. These use actual steam to clean the surface but should only be used for hard surfaces as they can damage carpets. Be aware and only buy one if you actually need a floor cleaner.

Finally, don’t forget your budget and make sure you don’t spend more than you can afford. That’s a general rule for everything but it’s a really important one.

How we chose these carpet cleaner Prime Day deals

In case you didn’t already know, we’re experts when it comes to seeking out great deals. We spend our days looking at all the major retailers and beyond to find the best savings for whatever product you’re considering buying. That means we’re fully prepared for Prime Day sales and we know what to do when it comes to finding great carpet cleaner Prime Day deals. We regularly double check prices so we know if a deal is actually just an incremental increase or if you’re talking about truly great discount. Throughout such sales, we check back and update so the deals here are always the best at the time of writing.

In conjunction with being able to spot a bargain, we also know about quality. We spend a lot of time researching the best products around and that includes the best carpet cleaners. You won’t see any deals here that are simply cheap but actually inferior quality. A good deal isn’t just about being cheap — it’s also about being a worthwhile investment for your home.

Combined, that means you always get the absolute best deals here so you can save big on something that you’ll enjoy having in your home.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
