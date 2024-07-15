Prime Day cordless drill deals: DeWalt 20V drill for $99

If you’ve purchased multiple of the ongoing Prime Day deals we keep seeing, chances are you’ll eventually run into something that needs a bit of tinkering with. Whether that means unscrewing or drilling customized holes, buying a discounted cordless drill (they often have “drivers” or screwdriver-like components, as well) will be useful to help you out. For example, say you purchase a Prime Day TV deal, but don’t want a TV stand to take up floor space. You can always wall mount it. A drill driver will help. These are the best cordless drill deals we’ve found for Prime Day. Be sure to check out individual DeWalt Prime Day deals and Milwaukee Prime Day deals and our general Prime Day power tool deals.

Our favorite cordless drill Prime Day deal

DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit — $99, was $179

Are you looking for a new lightweight cordless drill? Stop scrolling and check out this drill deal. Our favorite cordless drill Prime Day deal doesn’t just come with a cordless drill. This deal features a cordless drill, two 20V max batteries, a bag, and a charger. With this deal, you’re getting a whole kit and you’re getting it at a substantial discount. This drill/driver has a maximum rotational speed of 1500 RPM and an amperage of 1.3 amps. It also features two speeds and a half-inch single sleeve ratcheting chuck. It may be small, but it still packs a punch with a maximum power of 300 watts. A solid drill in a compact design at a budget-friendly price. Can’t beat that!

As we mentioned earlier, this Prime Day cordless drill deal is a huge discount. A 45% discount in fact. With this deal, you’ll only spend $99 on a drill/driver kit that usually costs $179. That’s a savings of $80. But a discount like this isn’t likely to stick around forever, so you should grab it now while it’s still available. And don’t forget, you’re not just getting a drill/driver, you’re also getting batteries, a charger, and a storage bag.

Other cordless drill Prime Day deals we recommend

Don’t like the above drill or want to get in on a different brand’s battery ecosystem? That’s fine, check out one of these Prime Day drill deals instead:

How to choose a cordless drill on Prime Day

Our brother site, The Manual, includes a guide to selecting the best cordless drill for you and the advice there is still worth checking even if you’re more interested in wall mounting a TV than doing woodworking or home renovation. It’s also good advice for selecting a cordless drill any time of the year, not just Prime Day. As a result, we’ll start with a quick summary:

If you want more battery-powered tools and accessories in your life than just the drill, selecting a brand and battery is just as important as selecting a drill. The deals going on for the Prime Day sales event are going to include some deals on products that include both the drill and the battery that’s required to run it, as well as the charger. That battery will then be compatible with the “tool only” deals from the brand. So, check out the whole brand if you think you’ll want more. Believe it or not, the battery that runs your drill could one day run a leaf blower, too. Finally, note that some brands have a couple of battery sizes, so make sure everything is compatible.

Now, if you’re just after a drill, make sure the drill has a battery and charger with it unless you already have those. Check the drill’s size and capabilities. Smaller drills are good for getting in smaller places while bigger drills will have a bit more driving power to them in at least some cases. Additionally, make sure the grip looks comfortable. If you intend to use the drill out in the hot sun, rubber, slip-free grips are worth paying a tad extra for. One last thing you shouldn’t overlook is where the drill’s LED light is located, if it has one. Is your hand going to get in the way of the light?

Overall, cordless drill and battery combos on Prime Day will likely be priced in an alluring manner. You get someone the battery and they’re a customer for life. If you keep this in mind, Prime Day cordless drill shopping should be no problem at all.

How we chose these cordless drill Prime Day deals

Knowing what we now know about cordless drill Prime Day deals, what should we do to select the very best ones? The process is relatively simple. We take the top drill and power tool brands — think Bosch, Milwaukee, Ryobi, etc. and check their deals at the moment. If the price is right, the price is right.

At this time, many of the deals will be on combo packages — cordless drill / driver equipment with a battery, charger, and tool bag — but we’re also on the lookout for good “tool only” deals, especially if you can get a discounted battery and charger separately at the same time. There’s admittedly more strategy to this than you might think.

And speaking of strategy and looking at all of the angles, we’re fully aware that other places are having sales during “Prime Day” deals season, not just Amazon. As a result, we’re searching around to find the best prices, from wherever them might come.