Prime Day cordless vacuum deals: Dyson, Samsung, Bissell

By
The Tineco cordless vacuum being used in a living room.
Amazon

With plenty of Prime Day deals going on, we thought we’d focus on cordless vacuum deals. After all, everyone needs to keep their home clean, right? We’ve focused on the best Prime Day cordless vacuum deals so you can clean for much less than you’d usually pay. Besides the best deals, we’ve also taken some time to work out what you need to consider before buying a cordless vacuum. In no time, you’ll be all set to snap up a bargain as part of the early Prime Day sales going on right now.

The best Prime Day cordless vacuum deal

Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum — $650, was $800

The Dyson V15 in use.
Dyson

Prime Day sales are the ideal time to invest in a high-end cordless vacuum as it means you’re all set up for a long time to come. With the Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum, you get the perfect combination of power, intelligent, versatility, and run time. It promises 100% more power than the V8 before it with a Dyson Hyperdymium motor which spins at up to 125,000rpm. All that power can be intelligently adapted based on the debris the vacuum detects with a LCD screen that’s capable of showing the total picked-up particles as you clean. Its piezo sensor also optimizes power and run time based on what you’re doing, reporting back on screen.

There’s also a fluffy optic cleaner head which highlights hidden dust on hard floors with the digital motorbar cleaner head deep cleaning all floor types and de-tangling long hair and pet hair as you clean. There’s also a hair screw tool alongside its seven accessories so that you can easily remove long hair and pet hair from beds, car seats, stairs, and anything else you can think of.

The Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum has an advanced whole-machine filtration system which traps 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, so you get cleaner air back as you clean. A power trigger means you can always adjust the power to your needs so you don’t have to go all in the whole time.

Any time you need to reach an awkward area, the Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum can be converted into a handheld vacuum so you can more easily clean cars, stains, and upholstery. It takes just one click to do so meaning the Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum is effectively two different cordless vacuums rolled into one.

More Prime Day cordless vacuum deals we love

Someone using the Tineco Pure One X Dual Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum.
Best Buy

Besides our top recommendation, we also have plenty of other Prime Day cordless vacuum deals to help you save money while keeping your home clean. Below, we’ve highlighted our favorites and arranged them in price order so you know exactly where to look no matter what your budget is.

  • BISSELL Featherweight Cordless Stick Vacuum —
  • Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum with XL Dust Cup —
  • Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum —
  • Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner —
  • Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum with 10 accessories —

How to choose a cordless vacuum on Prime Day

The simplest thing to do when figuring out what to buy is to head to our the best cordless vacuums guide and buy one of those. However, it’s important to know what makes a good cordless vacuum. Here’s a brief look at what you should bear in mind.

One significant highlight is suction power. After all, it doesn’t matter how good the battery is or how lightweight it is, if the cordless vacuum doesn’t do a good job of cleaning up. Make sure your cordless vacuum choice is powerful and can handle awkward areas of your home. Although, bear in mind that the more powerful vacuums also tend to be heavier because they have a larger motor. If you need something that’s super lightweight, you may need to make concessions with the power levels.

Back to power though, that can also affect battery life. Most cordless vacuums can handle their job for between 20 and 40 minutes. Some have larger batteries or a dedicated eco mode which can affect things but ultimately, count on 20 to 40 minutes. If you need a lot longer such as if you have a large home, you may need to spend a lot more or even give up the cordless vacuum idea.

Besides suction power, cordless vacuums offer different features. Some focus on being great for pet hair which is perfect for pet owners, while others have a HEPA filter built-in to keep the air around you good and fresh while you’re lifting up debris.

Look out for a cordless vacuum with LED headlights. It helps illuminate the debris around you even when you’re dealing with poorly lit areas. Some cordless vacuums even have a display which show you how much dirt you’ve collected or battery life power.

To simplify it, make sure you have great suction from your cordless vacuum, a lightweight build that’s easy to carry around, and ideally some useful extra features to boot. Don’t worry about buying a vacuum with features you don’t need though. That’s just unnecessary expense.

How we chose these cordless vacuum Prime Day deals

We know our way around the deals scene. Every day, we seek out the best deals in tech so you can save plenty of cash without missing out on sought after technology. In particular, when it comes to Prime Day and other sales events, we buckle down even more to make sure that you see the best savings possible. We consult all the major retailers and other reputable sources, before collating everything together. We also double check and update throughout the day so that you never miss out on the best discounts around.

However, a great cordless vacuum deal isn’t just cheap — it’s also something that’s worth owning. We use our expert knowledge to make sure that you get the best discounts on the equally best products. There’s no point owning a cordless vacuum from a no-name brand which is likely to fail quickly. Instead, we only list cordless vacuum deals which we would genuinely want to own ourselves.

Keep checking back and you’re always guaranteed a great deal with great quality included as well. That means saving big today but also having something that will last you for a long time into the future too. You can trust what we find, simply put.

