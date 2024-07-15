 Skip to main content
Prime Day electric toothbrush deals: Oral-B, Philips, AquaSonic

A man using the Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush and smiling.
Oral hygiene is extremely important, and you gotta keep those teeth clean. Stocking up on the essentials is a task we all have to do, but every once in a while, you can take advantage of some excellent deals and save some money. That’s precisely the case with the Prime Day deals currently live, and there are a few electric toothbrush deals to shop, as well. If you’re keen to buy a new electric toothbrush this Prime Day, we’re here to help. We’ve picked out all the best Prime Day electric toothbrush deals so you can save plenty of cash on some of the biggest brands around. We’ve also taken the time to look at what you should consider before buying an electric toothbrush in the sale so you get the best one for your situation.

Best Oral-B electric toothbrush Prime Day deals

Oral-B is a major name in the oral hygiene world, and the firm offers some of the best electric toothbrushes. We’ve picked out the best Oral-B electric toothbrush Prime Day deals below so you can easily find the bargain for you.

  • Oral-B iO Deep Clean electric toothbrush —

Best Philips electric toothbrush Prime Day deals

Philips is also a big name in the electric toothbrush world, so we’ve narrowed things down here for anyone seeking that particular brand. Read on while we take you through the best Philips electric toothbrush Prime Day deals that are available right now.

  • Philips Sonicare 4100 power toothbrush —
  • Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Special Edition —

Other electric toothbrush Prime Day deals we love

Oral-B and Philips aren’t the only brands that provide great electric toothbrushes. If you’re looking for other brands or big discounts, we’ve got all the other electric toothbrush Prime Day deals below.

  • AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening toothbrush —

How to choose an electric toothbrush on Prime Day

If you’re wondering if an electric toothbrush is worth it, don’t think any further. It’s definitely worth your time and money. It can be easy to be concerned about the price of an electric toothbrush and the upkeep involved, but it’s worth investing. In particular, right now, you can make your budget work for you a little better thanks to the Prime Day deals going on right now. Many electric toothbrushes come with brush heads but you can buy these for a relatively low price every 1-3 months as needed. If you spot a sale on brush heads, stock up while you can.

Once you’ve justified the cost, think about the key features that an electric toothbrush provides. Some models come with varying timers while others rely on you to time yourself. One with a two minute timer certainly helps you brush your teeth for the appropriate length of time, while also holding you somewhat accountable.

Other toothbrushes have Bluetooth built-in so that a companion app can monitor you even more closely, while reminding you to brush regularly. Such toothbrushes can sometimes even track exactly where you’re overlooking while you brush, providing you with a map of your mouth so you can see where you need to improve things.

While you’d think it’s impossible to apply too much pressure, you’d be wrong. It’s important to have an electric toothbrush which pauses when you press too hard, so you know when to correct your brushing habits. Applying too much pressure can lead to gum recession and tooth abrasion so such features can be a true game changer.

In an ideal world, buy a sonic toothbrush which uses high-frequency vibration waves to remove plaque and bacteria, but an oscillating one will suffice too if you’re careful and want to cut down on costs.

Finally, don’t forget about how you want to recharge your toothbrush. Some have removable/disposable batteries while others charge either via a standard power source or through a USB socket. There’s no wrong answer here. Just pick what works best for your situation.

How we chose these electric toothbrush Prime Day deals

When it comes to sniffing out great deals, we’re the experts. We spend every day of the year looking for the best deals for you so when it comes to Prime Day, we know what we’re doing. We focus on two key areas when it comes to things like picking out the best electric toothbrush Prime Day deals. First of all, we want to make sure that the product is worth buying. There’s simply no point in buying something that is incredibly cheap but also very poor quality.

Instead, we look for big name brands like Oral-B and Philips, as well as other well-reviewed items so that you gain great quality among the Prime Day deals. At times like these sales, it can be an annoyingly easy time for mediocre products to sneak through without anyone noticing.

Alongside that though, we also make sure that you only get the best and lowest prices. We check out multiple different major retailers and recheck them often to see if anything has changed. From there, we list them here in price order so that there’s something for every budget here. By regularly updating, you’re always going to reap the best price and the biggest discount on the best electric toothbrush.

