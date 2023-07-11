Prime Day deals are ripe for the picking today and even fitness enthusiasts can get in on the action. Peloton makes some of the best exercise bikes on the market, and both the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Bike+ are seeing massive discounts for Prime Day. In fact, both are seeing their lowest prices of the year, which makes your home gym something worth shopping for if you’ve been browsing the best Prime Day smart home deals. Either of the Peloton Bike models will make a great addition to both your home gym and your workout routine, and if you’re looking to round out the entirety of your home workout setup they will fit nicely amongst any of the best treadmills or best total gyms.

Peloton Bike — $1,145, was $1,445

The original Peloton Bike brings game-changing cardio to your home gym. It offers a workout experience that goes beyond cycling with its 22-inch HD touchscreen. It’s on this screen you’ll interact with a lineup of more than 50 instructors and track your progress to see how you’re improving from class to class. Such stats include speed, resistance, heart rate, and power, among other things. When it comes to gathering data, the Peloton Bike is compatible with Apple Watch or any Android watch running WearOS 3 or higher. This is an exercise bike designed to slip into any home gym. It’s small-space friendly with a compact footprint of just 4-feet by 2-feet. The seat, handlebar and screen are all adjustable to different heights.

Peloton Bike+ — $2,145, was $2,495

The Peloton Bike+ is the exercise bike option if you’re looking for more than the Peloton Bike has to offer. The Peloton Bike+ offers a 24-inch HD touchscreen with 360-degrees of movement, which will allow you to seamlessly shift from bike to floor for additional exercises your on-screen instructors will put you through. Resistance is chosen with a manual control knob, but the Peloton Bike+ also offers an auto-resistance option to match instructor cues. Sound comes through four-channel front- and rear-facing stereo speakers, as opposed to only two channels of sound on the original Peloton Bike. The Peloton Bike+ will go along nicely with any of the best exercise tech.

There are a lot of great exercise bike options out there, and while both the Peloton Bike and Peloton Bike+ are seeing their lowest prices of the year by a significant amount, you can also compare Peloton and NordicTrack for some other options if saving big isn’t your top priority with your home gym.

