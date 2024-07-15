 Skip to main content
Prime Day telescope deals: as cheap as $36

By

People have always looked back at the stars, even thousands of years ago when we didn’t have complicated and advanced technology to look at them more closely. Luckily, the modern world has advanced quite a bit, and if you want to get a better look at stars, then Prime Day deals present the perfect time to grab one. While this can be an expensive hobby, these Prime Day deals listed below should help you mitigate the cost somewhat, and if you’re really looking for something fancy, well, there are options for that, too. Actually, there is some overlap when it comes to cameras, so be sure to check out these Prime Day camera deals if you like to do a bit of that or want to try astrophotography and if you’re the type of person who just likes to watch the stars and relax, then grab one of these Prime Day headphones deals to block out the world.

Best Prime Day Telescope Deals

Vaonis Vespera smart telescope used on patio
Vaonis

If you’re looking to grab a new telescope, we have quite a few great deals that are worth considering, especially if in both the lower and higher-end price brackets. Either way, all these deals below will give you the best return on your investment and are high-quality, so you can enjoy your telescope with full peace of mind.

  • NASA Lunar Telescope for Kids 90x Magnification —
  • Celestron 70mm Travel Scope DX —
  • Celestron StarSense Explorer 114mm Tabletop Dobsonian —
  • Celestron NexStar 130SLT Computerized Telescope —
  • Celestron NexStar 8SE Telescope —

How to Choose a Telescope on Prime Day

The most important aspect of any telescope is the aperture, which is the size of the mirror or lens that acts as the main optical part of your telescope. What this dictates is both how bright and how sharp an image appears when you look through the telescope, with a larger aperture meaning that you get something brighter and sharper. That said, larger apertures tend to be quite bulky, and while that’s ok if the telescope is going to be in one stable place, if you need to move around with it a lot, then going for a smaller aperture is the way to go; so bigger isn’t always better.

The second thing that most people will look at when buying a telescope is magnification, but this one can be quite complicated and gets a lot into focal lengths and things of that nature. What it all boils down to, though, is that while you can magnify anything infinitely if you have a powerful enough lens, there is an optimum amount of magnification. That sits between 8-40x per inch of aperture, so if you’re buying a new telescope, be sure to keep any magnification power to that formula.

Finally, there are a lot of different types of telescopes; for example, some are the best telescopes for viewing planets, while others are the best telescopes for astrophotography. That’s due to various factors, such as how far away the object you want to see (a galaxy is farther away than a planet) and how bright you can get it (the night sky is dark, and you need a lot of light for photography). So, if you’re looking for specific telescopes, follow our guides mentioned earlier, and if you’re just starting out, it may be worth focusing on the best telescopes for beginners before spending a ton of money.

How We Chose These Telescope Prime Day Deals

When it comes down to the choice of deals we pick, we draw on our own experience, both as consumers of telescopes and as pros working in the commerce space. Since we spend time scouting for deals daily, we have a great sense of the prices of items, not just now but in the past as well. As such, we know when things have a great deal on them and are worth grabbing, especially if the telescope is really good but is going for a relatively low price. We do our best to make sure all the deals listed here give you the best return on your investment so that you can buy in the knowledge that you’re getting the most out of every penny.

