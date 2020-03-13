The Ring Video Doorbell 2 has seen a lot of price cuts lately, especially following the news of the Ring Video Doorbell 3’s release next month. Many places are now selling the second-generation doorbell for as little as $99, but Digital Trends has an exclusive deal that snags you the Ring Doorbell 2 for just $88.

The folks at DailySteals have the doorbell for just $100 but readers that use the code ‘DTRING‘ will be able to get the doorbell for only $88, an additional $12 in savings and $112 cheaper than its original $200 price.

Ring Video Doorbells are among some of the bestselling smart doorbells on the market today, and it has a lot to do with how easy they are to both to set up and use. While they might not have the highest video quality, maxing out at HD resolution, the doorbells are solidly constructed and the app is well designed and easy to use.

I’ve owned the original Video Doorbell personally for nearly four years now, and it still works just as well as the day I bought it — with the only issue being that it has started to require a bit more frequent charging. That’s not surprising though, considering its age. It has let us know when the mailman, UPS, or FedEx is at the door and has helped us avoid door-to-door salespeople, too.

All you’ll want to be sure of is that you have a good Wi-Fi signal where you’re doorbell’s located (we recommend picking up the Ring Chime Pro to boost your Wi-Fi to your doorbell). We’ve generally had to recharge the device every 2-3 months or so.

The app itself makes it easy to monitor not only your Video Doorbell but other Ring cameras around your house. Another neat feature is the Neighborhood tab, which allows you to share video events with other app users, and receive reports of crime nearby or report other events for your neighbors to see.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is best for those who don’t have a wired doorbell already. For those who do, you might be better served by picking up the Ring Video Doorbell Pro instead ($179 refurbished from Amazon). While also 1080p, we’ve found the video to more consistently high quality, and the motion detection more accurate. The Pro uses the wiring from your current doorbell to power itself without any additional wiring necessary.

Either way, both of these deals are ones you’ll want to take advantage of as quickly as possible. They’re first come first served, and stock is limited — once it’s gone, it’s gone.

