Digital Trends
Smart Home

Remo+ debuts $99 RemoBell S Amazon Echo and Google Home compatible video doorbell

Bruce Brown
By
1 of 8
remo remobell s video doorbell 05
remo remobell s video doorbell 04
remo remobell s video doorbell 03
remo remobell s video doorbell 2
remo remobell s video doorbell 4 installed 370x
remo remobell s video doorbell installed 2 370x
remo remobell s video doorbell warm dark gray 2
remo remobell s video doorbell 01

Remo+ just launched a new video doorbell model, the RemoBell S. For several reasons, and not just its $99 price tag, the RemoBell S stands out in the crowd of new entries in the video doorbell category.

As the use of video doorbells proliferates, new models appear frequently. To be competitive, especially with big brands like Ring and Nest commanding major market shares, smart doorbells need to tick off several must-have feature boxes just for starters. On paper, the RemoBell S meets or exceeds the major requirements and does so at a bangin’ low $99 price tag.

The RemoBell S is a wired device. It connects to your existing doorbell wiring and can ring on an existing mechanical or electronic doorbell chime. The unit has a 1080p full HD video camera with 180-degree horizontal and vertical fields of view. Two infrared LED (IRLED) sensors provide night vision up to 7.5 meters (almost 25 feet). Video-based motion detection features adjustable sensitivity and definable motion zones.

With full duplex audio, aka two-way talk, you can speak and listen to visitors at the same time like in real life, rather than take turns and wait for the other person to finish.

When someone moves into the RemoBell S motion detection area, you receive an alert on a configured iOS or Android smartphone. RemoBell S is also compatible with Amazon Echo (both audio-only and Show devices), Google Home, and IFTT.

When you get an alert from the RemoBell S, you can immediately talk and view live video. Unlike with many other video doorbells, you can view recorded video stored in the cloud for free for up to three days. Remo+ has paid Cloud plans with greater storage capacities and longer storage times, but everyone gets free remote video viewing.

The RemoBell S’s full HD video with wide fields of view, definable motion zones, full duplex two-way audio, Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, plus free Cloud video viewing are desirable features in the competitive video doorbell field. All that tech at $99 is an outstanding bargain. We’ve haven’t tested the RemoBell S, but if it lives up to its specifications and claims, the video doorbell market could have a new major player.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Motorola's Moto G7 range offers compelling phones that won't break the bank
Up Next

Photography News: Update Premiere Pro before a bug damages your computer
ring spotlight cam wired offset
Product Review

Packed with features, the Ring Spotlight Cam Wired makes home security a breeze

With an integrated spotlight, crystal-clear video, and color night vision, this device makes home security a cinch. Here's why we like the Ring Spotlight Cam Wired as a great choice for outdoor home security.
Posted By Terry Walsh
Samsung Galaxy S10 family
Mobile

Samsung beefs up just about everything in its Galaxy S10 smartphone range

Samsung has unveiled its 2019 flagship smartphone lineup, and there aren't just two phones as usual -- there are four. There's the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, as well as a new entry called the S10e, as well as the Galaxy S10 5G.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
DJI Phantom 2
Emerging Tech

Wish you could fly? You totally can with these top-of-the-line drones

In just the past few years, drones have transformed from a geeky hobbyist affair to a full-on cultural phenomenon. Here's a no-nonsense rundown of the best drones you can buy right now, no matter what kind of flying you plan to do.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best ps4 games header
Gaming

This list of PlayStation 4 exclusives puts its competitors to shame

The PlayStation 4's game library and incredible selection of exclusive games could make anyone with an Xbox One or Nintendo Switch think twice. Here's our list of the latest and greatest PS4 exclusives.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to set up your google home device io 5 2 1500x1000
Smart Home

Google Home vs. Amazon Echo: Which one is better for you?

What happens when you compare the Google Home vs the Amazon Echo? Both smart speakers have good qualities, but what happens when you compare they're features side-by-side? We think one of these smart gadgets wins over the other.
Posted By Erika Rawes
google home tips and tricks top
Smart Home

OK Google, what else can you do? The best tips and tricks for Google Home

The Home functions in a similar fashion to its main competitor, the Amazon Echo, but has the added benefit of select Google services. Here are few tips to help you make the most of the newfangled device.
Posted By Erika Rawes
kbis colorful smart appliances feat
Smart Home

Stainless steel is so last year. In 2019, it’s all about colorful appliances

For the past couple of decades, the color of choice for appliances has been stainless steel. Now, makers are introducing ovens, fridges, and dishwashers in vibrant hues to give customers a more customized, refined look in the kitchen.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
please dont mount your tv over the fireplace 3 1500x946
Home Theater

Reasons not to mount a TV over your fireplace (and other helpful tips)

Mounting a TV above your fireplace may be popular and it might even seem appealing, but we have some concerns. We've got a list of reasons why placing your digital picture machine over a fire should be avoided, if at all possible.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Parker Hall
ge appliances cafe colors kbis 2019 fridge 1c
Smart Home

Colored fridges are back, baby! GE’s new appliances revive the 1950s trend

GE Appliances is coloring us surprised at KBIS 2019 by introducing new hues for its signature Cafe line of smart home appliances including four new hues launching this fall to complement its black and white options.
Posted By Clayton Moore
google assistant vs amazon alexa echo dot kids edition green bedtime
Smart Home

Amazon Echo Dot vs. Echo Dot Kids Edition: What’s the difference?

The Echo Dot Kids Edition combines a free year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited with a two-year, worry-free warranty. But is the Kids Edition really all that much different than the regular Echo Dot?
Posted By Brie Barbee, Erika Rawes
Miele TWI180 review
Product Review

Miele's TWI180 dryer has one job, but struggles to get it done

Miele’s Heat-Pump Dryer is a compact machine that steams your clothes by recycling the water collected during the drying process. But how well does this technique work for getting clothes dry?
Posted By Joni Blecher
best cheap vacuum deals hoovers
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Gate Smart Lock
Smart Home

1 in 4 people plan to buy a smart lock this year, study says

According to new research published by Parks Associates, one in four households in the United States are planning to purchase as smart door lock within the next 12 months to protect their home.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
samsung unpacked 2018 galaxy home bixby speaker
Smart Home

Samsung lets slip that its Galaxy Home speaker will be here by April

Samsung has been teasing customers about its Galaxy Home smart speaker, powered by the Bixby digital assistant, for some time but after neglecting to mention it at Galaxy Unpacked, the company let it slip that it's coming in April.
Posted By Clayton Moore