 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Great for large rooms: This air purifier is discounted from $200 to $90

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Renpho Air Purifier on a white background.
Renpho

To make sure that your indoor air quality is safe for your family, it’s highly recommended that you purchase an air purifier. Some of these devices may be too expensive for your budget, but fortunately there are cheaper options like the Renpho Air Purifier. It’s currently even more affordable following a $110 discount from Walmart that brings its price down to just $90, which is less than half its sticker price of $200. We expect this bargain to attract a lot of attention though, so if you’re interested, you should complete the transaction within the day to make sure that you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the Renpho Air Purifier

Do air purifiers work? Yes they do, trapping contaminants from the air that they pull in, then they pump back the cleansed air into your home. The Renpho Air Purifier works the same way, using a five-stage filtration system that includes a HEPA H13 filter. It’s capable of capturing allergens, pollen, dust, pet odor, pet hair, dander, cooking fumes — even the wildfire smell. The device will help relieve allergy symptoms such as coughing when your family members are exposed to these contaminants. Once the Renpho Air Purifier’s filter needs a replacement, you will be alerted through a flashing indicator.

The Renpho Air Purifier is enough to clean rooms of up to 600 square feet, with three adjustable fan speeds to choose from depending on the surrounding air quality. You can also choose to activate Sleep Mode so it will operate quietly through the night, or you can set a timer so that it will automatically shut off when you think the air will be clean enough to help you save on energy costs. You can also check out our tips to make the most of your air purifier.

Related

The Renpho Air Purifier is already relatively cheap at its original price of $200, so you shouldn’t miss this opportunity to buy the device for an even more affordable $90 following Walmart’s $110 discount. This is one of the most attractive air purifier deals that we’ve come across recently, so we don’t expect stock to last long. If you want the Renpho Air Purifier to make sure that your family is safe while inside your home, and you prefer to get it at less than half its sticker price, you have to push through with the purchase as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This KitchenAid stand mixer is discounted for Prime Day
The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer on a kitchen table.

While everyone is excited about October Prime Day deals, you might've completely missed that there is a big flash sale going on over at Best Buy, ending in the wee hours of Thursday morning (if you're on the East Coast). One exciting deal for those of you both aware of the Best Buy flash sale and into cooking is this KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer. It's available now for just $280, which is $170 down from the usual $450. Remember, the end of this flash sale is just half a day away or less, so tap the button below and get going on your purchase if you already know this mixer is what you're after. We'll go over the finer points below if you haven't heard about it yet.

Why you should buy the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
Even after a couple of hundred reviews, the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer remains one of the highest-rated kitchen products on Best Buy. This is due to its solid construction and multiple uses. With 11 speeds, you can carefully control the way you mix, knead, shred, and beat with your KitchenAid mixer. With the massive 5.5 quart bowl, in just one batch you can make enough dough for about 11 dozen cookies or mash up to 6 pounds of potatoes. If you want to go further with KitchenAid, you can even add one of many attachments to quickly make veggie noodles, ice cream, and more.

Read more
This super small Keurig coffee maker is only $50 for Prime Day
Keurig coffee maker K-Mini on a kitchen counter with lemon-colored cup and bowls.

If you like to drink coffee in the morning, every morning, you're not alone. At least when it comes to enjoying coffee. But if you are alone, like in your apartment, or as the sole coffee loving individual of your household, we want you to consider grabbing this single serve coffee machine while it is on a massive sale for October shopping holiday events. It's the Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker. This deal highlights the Dusty Rose color of the coffee maker, which is the cheapest we're finding the machine for at $50. That represents a savings of $59 off of the usual price of $109. However, if the pink makes you squeamish, the

is also on sale, albeit at a price point a few dollars higher.

Read more
A massive sale on Google Nest security cameras just started
The Google Nest Cam with Floodlight mounted on a house.

It's always a good time to invest in security cameras for your home, but even more so right now because Prime Day deals have returned with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2023. The retailer has slashed the prices of various Google Nest security cameras and video doorbells, which will allow you to look through their lenses and see what's going on outside your front door, in your backyard, or inside the house. We've rounded up our favorite offers right here, but feel free to look through all of the devices involved in the sale.

What to buy in Amazon's Google Nest security cameras sale for October Prime Day
The cheapest option in Amazon's October Prime Day deals for Google Nest security cameras is the

Read more