Insomnia keeping you up? The Reverie Sleep Coach may help

Living better starts with sleeping better, and no one understands that better than Reverie, a company looking to modernize the age-old practice of sleeping. The company has been making zero-gravity adjustable bases for quite some time (as well as bases that actually provide you with a massage), and also offers a slew of customizable mattresses and cooling pillows. But the latest innovation may just be the most exciting yet. It’s called the Reverie Sleep Coach, and it’s touted by its creators as a “personalized sleep consultation platform.”

While other sleep coaches attempt to utilize a one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to guiding folks to sleep, Reverie instead offers one-on-one guidance, which is apparently an industry first. So how does it work? First off, you’ll have to take a Sleep Quiz, otherwise known as a “proprietary questionnaire” that allows Reverie’s coaches to evaluate your current sleep quality and immediately address any outstanding issues you may have.

Then, the coaches will share the results of this survey via email, alongside tips and tricks that ought to help you up your game (when it comes to sleeping). As you continue to snooze on your Reverie mattress, your personal sleep coach will continue delivering tips to your email inbox on a weekly basis, and you’ll be given access to a downloadable tool that lets you track your sleep stats.

If you really need some help, you can upgrade the service to include consults and one-on-one conversations with a dedicated coach who will actually develop a personalized training plan for your benefit. And rest assured, all coaches must undergo a purported “rigorous training program” developed alongside Reverie’s national sleep advisory board council of doctors, scientists, and psychologists. All coaches promise to identify your individual habits and problems — whether it’s snoring issues, stress, or just your partner’s annoying sleeping ticks — in order to help you get a better night’s sleep.

“So many people aren’t getting the sleep they want or need. At the same time, there is a significant amount of new research being done on sleep—all pointing to its importance to our health and well-being,” says Martin Rawls-Meehan, CEO and co-founder of Reverie.

“Science shows that focusing on sleep will lead to significant health gains — often more beneficial than those of good nutrition and consistent exercise. With Reverie Sleep Coach, our objective is to bring the practice of healthy sleep habits to the forefront of the wellness conversation, making practical, science-backed sleep advice accessible to everyone.”

Reverie Sleep Coach Basic is $49 and provides 90 days of individualized tips delivered via email. The personalized package starts at $129 for two sessions and $299 for five sessions. Both packages include a customized sleep plan.