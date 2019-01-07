Share

Today, January 7, Ring announced a slew of new home security devices and smart home products. The company first made its name with the Ring Video Doorbell, and has built on that original model time and time again. Ring’s most recent and exciting announcement is the Ring Door View Cam. This is the perfect option for someone who can’t modify their doorbell because they live in an apartment or rental, but that still wants a door video camera.

The Ring Door View Cam does not require any permanent modifications to the door and is totally wire-free. All you have to do is remove the existing peephole and insert the Door View Cam in its place. The Door View Cam has motion detection, two-way talk, streams video at 1080p, and features a removable, rechargeable battery — all the features of the Ring Video Doorbell packed into a small package.

Ring also announced a line of Ring Smart Lighting products. These lights are designed to be an easy way to create an interconnected network of motion-activated outdoor security lights. When one light is activated, it will trigger the others and alert you via your smartphone. It’s the ideal way to light up the dark spots around your home that might otherwise be vulnerable to burglars. For Ring Protect Plus subscribers, the Ring Smart Lights can also activate Ring Doorbells and Cams and cause the other devices to start recording as soon as movement is detected.

Eight different products were announced as part of the Ring Smart Lighting network:

Ring Floodlight Wired – $70

Ring Bridge – $50

Ring Transformer – $100

Ring Spotlight – $40

Ring Pathlight – $30

Ring Floodlight Battery – $50

Ring Steplight – $18

Ring Motion Sensor – $25

While many of the products are self-explanatory, the Ring Bridge and Ring Transformer are not, and they are also particularly interesting. The Ring Transformer allows you to turn existing low-voltage landscaping lighting into smart lighting and gives you access to different brightness levels, light patterns, and more. The Ring Bridge connects all of the Ring Smart Lighting products and allows them to act on one another’s triggers.

To close out the announcements, Ring has launched a series of different smart sensors that integrate into its existing ecosystem. Ring customers can now purchase Flood and Freeze Sensors, Smoke and CO Listeners, and a Dome Siren. These sensors allow you to expand your home protection even further, while the dome siren makes it possible to alert your neighbors that something is wrong at home even if you aren’t there.