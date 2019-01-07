Digital Trends
Smart Home

Ring comes out with a new video doorbell/peephole, sensors, and lights

Patrick Hearn
By

Today, January 7, Ring announced a slew of new home security devices and smart home products. The company first made its name with the Ring Video Doorbell, and has built on that original model time and time again. Ring’s most recent and exciting announcement is the Ring Door View Cam. This is the perfect option for someone who can’t modify their doorbell because they live in an apartment or rental, but that still wants a door video camera.

The Ring Door View Cam does not require any permanent modifications to the door and is totally wire-free. All you have to do is remove the existing peephole and insert the Door View Cam in its place. The Door View Cam has motion detection, two-way talk, streams video at 1080p, and features a removable, rechargeable battery — all the features of the Ring Video Doorbell packed into a small package.

Ring also announced a line of Ring Smart Lighting products. These lights are designed to be an easy way to create an interconnected network of motion-activated outdoor security lights. When one light is activated, it will trigger the others and alert you via your smartphone. It’s the ideal way to light up the dark spots around your home that might otherwise be vulnerable to burglars. For Ring Protect Plus subscribers, the Ring Smart Lights can also activate Ring Doorbells and Cams and cause the other devices to start recording as soon as movement is detected.

ring brings door view cam smart lights ceo 2019 lifestyle path light black ms 1

Eight different products were announced as part of the Ring Smart Lighting network:

  • Ring Floodlight Wired – $70
  • Ring Bridge – $50
  • Ring Transformer – $100
  • Ring Spotlight – $40
  • Ring Pathlight – $30
  • Ring Floodlight Battery – $50
  • Ring Steplight – $18
  • Ring Motion Sensor – $25

While many of the products are self-explanatory, the Ring Bridge and Ring Transformer are not, and they are also particularly interesting. The Ring Transformer allows you to turn existing low-voltage landscaping lighting into smart lighting and gives you access to different brightness levels, light patterns, and more. The Ring Bridge connects all of the Ring Smart Lighting products and allows them to act on one another’s triggers.

ring brings door view cam smart lights ceo 2019 lifestyle bridge white cu

To close out the announcements, Ring has launched a series of different smart sensors that integrate into its existing ecosystem. Ring customers can now purchase Flood and Freeze Sensors, Smoke and CO Listeners, and a Dome Siren. These sensors allow you to expand your home protection even further, while the dome siren makes it possible to alert your neighbors that something is wrong at home even if you aren’t there.

Don't Miss

IoT litter box automatically refills cat litter and monitors your pet's health
inubx automated dog toilet ces 2019 inubox open
Smart Home

Inubox is an automated dog toilet that aims to get some tails wagging

Inubox, an automated dog toilet, is at CES 2019. Instead of going outside to do the dirty work, Inubox is an in-home solution that recognizes your dog, cleans up the waste, and puts it in a bag.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
amazon echo plus 2nd gen
Smart Home

Amazon says it has sold more than 100 million Alexa-powered devices

If it seems as though Amazon's voice assistant Alexa is basically inescapable at this point, that's for good reason. According to Amazon, the company has sold more than 100 million devices with Alexa built into them.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
mui wood smart display ces 2019 img 8298
Smart Home

One of the coolest things at CES 2019 is a block of wood

Screens are taking over our homes. But Mui, an upstart from Japan, has a clever new way to show data in a way that’s less distracting, less obnoxious, and perhaps most importantly, a lot less ugly. And it looks like … a block of wood.
Posted By Nick Mokey
amazon discounts best seller smart home deals even more kasa cam outdoor by tp link
Smart Home

Kasa Smart debuts A.I.-based smart home platform with security and lighting

TP-Link's Kasa Smart takes a big step up in the smart home space with an artificial intelligence-based platform called Smart Actions and a suite of security, lighting, and control devices at CES 2019.
Posted By Bruce Brown
arlo smart home security lineup ces 2019 group siren sensor remote control
Smart Home

Arlo expands smart home security lineup with slew of products at CES 2019

Smart-home security company Arlo is at CES 2019 and is showing off the Arlo Ultra 4K security camera, a SmartHub, and a collection of tools including a multi-sensor, siren, and remote.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Instant Pot 6-quart
Smart Home

Love your Instant Pot but need new recipes? Feast on these cookbooks

The Instant Pot electric multicooker gains fans as it changes countertop cooking, replacing a half dozen other small appliances. Such a versatile instrument for home cooks demands recipes, so we found the nine best Instant Pot cookbooks.
Posted By Bruce Brown
here on demand navigation uses alexa voice control ces 2019 location tracking
Cars

HERE Navigation On-Demand integrates Amazon Alexa for voice-first navigation

HERE Technologies and Amazon Alexa announced a collaboration with HERE's Navigation On-Demand platform at CES 2019. Drivers can keep their focus on the road as they use Alexa voice interaction to manage the vehicle navigation system.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ces is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
adt redesign security ces 2019 1
Smart Home

At CES 2019, ADT makes a hard pivot to smart home security solutions

In a move that's been telegraphed for years now, ADT is going all in on smart home technology, unveiling at CES 2019 a newly redesigned smart home security system that includes a mobile safety app and a video doorbell.
Posted By Clayton Moore
kitchenaid smart oven revolutionizes kitchen ces 2019 stainless steel with powered attachments kode900hss 7
Smart Home

KitchenAid collaborates with Whirlpool, Hamilton Beach to cook up Smart Oven+

A collaboration between Whirlpool, Hamilton Beach, and KitchenAid has resulted in the KitchenAid Smart Oven+, a new smart oven with a series of different attachments that expand your culinary options.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
simcam ai home security camera ces 2019 bg1
Smart Home

SimCam security camera’s DIY A.I. recognizes faces, monitors pets and objects

SimCam introduced the SimCam home security and home automation camera with artificial intelligence at CES 2019. The SimCam can use A.I. for facial recognition and pet monitoring. The SimCam integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Autonomous Driving Systems
Cars

BlackBerry survey: Consumers don’t trust connected devices to keep data secure

BlackBerrry communication security specialists surveyed more than 4,000 adults about their opinions of connected device security and privacy. Most consumers do not trust Internet-connected devices and would pay extra for secure products.
Posted By Bruce Brown
lifeshield video doorbell ces 2019 4
News

LifeShield bolsters its home security system with a new video doorbell at CES

LifeShield is already a robust player in the home security market but is launching a new offering at CES 2019 that augments its proprietary home security system with a new HD video doorbell that can be automated.
Posted By Clayton Moore
simplehuman sensor miirror hi fi and assist google assistant ces 2019 mirror
Smart Home

Simplehuman’s new smart mirror offers improved audio, help from Google Assistant

Simplehuman expanded its smart mirror lineup with the Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi and Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi Assist at CES 2019. Both new mirrors have improved visibility and acoustics. The Assist model also adds Google Assistant for voice control.
Posted By Bruce Brown