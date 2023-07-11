 Skip to main content
Ring doorbell, security camera, and alarm kit prices slashed

Aaron Mamiit
By
Ring Spotlight Cam Pro on a wall.

For your home security needs, Amazon’s Ring has it all — video doorbells, security cameras, and alarm kits. They’re available with huge discounts in this year’s Prime Day deals, so if you’ve been thinking about adding extra layers of protection for your family, you’re going to want to take advantage of these offers. However, you’re probably not the only one thinking about beefing up your home’s security for Prime Day, so it’s highly recommended that you hurry with your purchase as stocks for Ring products may already be selling out.

What to buy in Amazon’s Prime Day Ring sale

The cheapest security devices that you can buy from Amazon’s Prime Day deals for Ring products are the second-generation Ring Indoor Cam, which is from $60 after a $30 discount, and the Ring Video Doorbell Wired, which is available for instead of $65 for $30 in savings. Both devices will let you look through their 1080p HD cameras through the Ring app, and they can send you alerts when they detect motion, but they will be placed at different spots in your home — the Ring Indoor Cam will look at what’s happening inside, the while Ring Video Doorbell will show you who’s at your door, and also talk to them with its two-way audio feature.

For stronger surveillance outside your home, you can go for the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro. Originally priced at $230, it’s on sale for after a $50 discount on its original price of $230. With 1080p HDR video, a 140-degree field of view, and color night vision, you’ll always get a clear picture of what’s happening outdoors. It also features an adjustable light to keep dark corners well-lit. Meanwhile, for a complete home security system, check out the Ring Alarm, with its 14-piece kit going for for savings of $132 on its sticker price of $330. The bundle includes a base station that keeps the whole system online, two keypads for in-home control, a range extender to boost the signals of the devices, two motion detectors to monitor for movement, and contact sensors that will make sure that doors and windows remain closed.

Whether one of these offers catch your attention, or you want to check out what else is available in Amazon’s Prime Day Ring deals, one thing’s for certain — you should act fast because stocks for some of these security devices will be gone sooner than you think. If you want to introduce a video doorbell, security camera, alarm kit, or any combination of these Ring products to your home for much cheaper than usual for Prime Day, it’s not enough to add them to your cart — you should check out as soon as you can.

Both models of the Peloton Bike are heavily discounted for Prime Day
Peloton Bike Plus

Prime Day deals are ripe for the picking today and even fitness enthusiasts can get in on the action. Peloton makes some of the best exercise bikes on the market, and both the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Bike+ are seeing massive discounts for Prime Day. In fact, both are seeing their lowest prices of the year, which makes your home gym something worth shopping for if you’ve been browsing the best Prime Day smart home deals. Either of the Peloton Bike models will make a great addition to both your home gym and your workout routine, and if you’re looking to round out the entirety of your home workout setup they will fit nicely amongst any of the best treadmills or best total gyms.
Peloton Bike — $1,145, was $1,445

The original Peloton Bike brings game-changing cardio to your home gym. It offers a workout experience that goes beyond cycling with its 22-inch HD touchscreen. It’s on this screen you’ll interact with a lineup of more than 50 instructors and track your progress to see how you’re improving from class to class. Such stats include speed, resistance, heart rate, and power, among other things. When it comes to gathering data, the Peloton Bike is compatible with Apple Watch or any Android watch running WearOS 3 or higher. This is an exercise bike designed to slip into any home gym. It’s small-space friendly with a compact footprint of just 4-feet by 2-feet. The seat, handlebar and screen are all adjustable to different heights.

Read more
Amazon shoppers love this Bissell Carpet Cleaner, and it’s $38 off
The Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner being used in a car.

One of the best Prime Day deals for anyone looking to keep their home cleaner is on the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner. At Amazon, it's usually priced at $124 but it's currently down to $86 as part of the Prime Day smart home deals going on right now. Previously, the carpet cleaner has dipped a little lower than its regular price but not by much so this is a great deal. If you're keen to know more, keep reading.

Why you should buy the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Owning one of the best vacuums isn't all you need to keep your home clean, especially if you have light or white carpets. In the case of the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, it's designed to handle and remove tough pet stains with a strong spray and suction action. Thanks to its large tank capacity of 48 ounces, you can clean a lot more between refills without any hassle. That saves you from having to stop and start too often with your cleaning plans.

Read more
Great for large rooms, this Shark Air Purifier is 45% off for Prime Day
A black Shark air purifier in a bedroom with a mother and her baby.

There are some great Prime Day deals on right now for those keen to keep the air they're breathing purified. Over at Amazon, you can currently buy the Shark HC502 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier for $250 so you're saving a hefty $200 off the regular price. It may have dropped to $300 in December 2022, but throughout 2023, it's only ever got as low as $330 so this is a good time to buy. If you've been waiting a little while to snag one of the better Prime Day smart home deals, this is it. It's sure to enrich your life, especially if you often suffer from allergies or have furry friends at home. The highlight of the Prime Day air purifier deals, let's take a look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Shark HC502 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier
Likely to be one of the best air purifiers around, the Shark HC502 3-in-1 Clean Sense Air Purifier can clean up to 1,000 square feet of room based on one air change per hour. That makes it perfect for large rooms like your living room, dining room, basement or other large area. If you're wondering if air purifiers work, this is going to prove it to you.

Read more