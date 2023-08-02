 Skip to main content
Secure your home with Ring Floodlight Cam Plus and save $80

Best Buy has one of the best security camera deals at the moment with $80 off the Ring Floodlight Cam Plus Outdoor Wired Surveillance Camera. Usually priced at $200, it’s down to $120 for a limited time only so if you’re fast enough, you’ll save a lot of cash. If you’re looking to secure your home, keep reading while we tell you all about the advantages this security camera offers.

Why you should buy the Ring Floodlight Cam Plus

Considered to be one of the best floodlight cameras for someone seeking a hard-wired solution, the Ring Floodlight Cam Plus Outdoor Wired Surveillance Camera is a highly effective home security measure.

Once set up, it offers motion-activated LED floodlights with up to 2,000 lumens of light so you can check out every dark corner of your property. With built-in color night vision, you can clearly see what’s happening around you, no matter how late at night it is. The camera also has a full HD resolution of 1080p avoiding the issue of fuzziness when trying to work out what’s going on. If you have a large area to cover, you can also customize the motion zones, eliminating areas that don’t need to be monitored.

When you do spot someone you need to speak to like a delivery person, you can rely on two-way audio to communicate with them thanks to a built-in microphone and speaker. Alternatively, if you need to ward them off, you can activate a 105dB siren alarm to deter the threat. For added ease of use, there’s Amazon Alexa support so you can hear audio announcements whenever motion is detected, plus there’s the Ring app for seeing what’s going on from any location. A live view mode means you’ll always be able to check in to see what’s going on around the outside of your property.

Offering substantial peace of mind, the Ring Floodlight Cam Plus Outdoor Wired Surveillance Camera is likely to be tempting at any price. It’s even better when it’s on sale like it is now. Head over to Best Buy and you can buy it for just $120, saving $80 off the regular price of $200.

