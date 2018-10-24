Digital Trends
Smart Home

Ring’s updates make its devices and Neighbors app smarter and more efficient

Denny Arar
By

Ring security systems are getting a slew of improvements, many via updates to the six-month-old Neighbors smartphone app that helps customers monitor activity around doorsteps, porches and other locations equipped with Ring doorbells and cameras.

Several of the features announced apply primarily to Ring customers who subscribe to a Ring Protect Plan, which enables storage of recording triggered by motion near a Ring doorbell or webcam. These innovations should make it easier to monitor a home and also make Ring devices more energy efficient.

Available now is a camera preview feature that provides recent images from all Ring devices on one screen. If you see something you wish to investigate further, you simply click on that image to get a dashboard view of the device that captured it.

ring imrovements 2019 neighbors app camera view

A timeline feature, scheduled to begin rolling out in November, will allow customers to scroll through recordings on a color-coded timeline, which should help them figure out what happened where and when.

Ring also announced a suite of Smart Alert features designed to make alerts to Ring Connect subscribers more relevant and improve battery life of devices by using cloud-based video analysis to reduce recordings triggered by false alarms. The initial set of Smart Alert features, expected to appear in early 2019, include:

  • Motion Verification: New to battery-powered Ring devices, this feature is specifically designed to reduce false alarms.
  • Motion Stop: If activity is deemed unimportant, Ring devices will stop recording.
  • Person Detection: Video analysis will be able to tell whether a person, animal or item is causing motion, and customers can choose to ignore motion instigators that don’t interest them.
  • Motion Zones: Also new to battery-powered devices, this feature lets customers designate areas they wish to monitor closely.
ring imrovements 2019 smart alerts

Also in the works for 2019:

  • Live Camera Previews: When a Ring device detects motion of concern, it will immediately begin streaming live images to the Ring app dashboard.
  • Audible Announcements: Wired Ring devices will be able to issue voice alerts through their speaker, telling people they are being monitored.
  • Timestamps: Ring Protect Plan subscribers will be able to put date and time on shared video recordings.
  • Bulk downloads: Ring Protect Plan subscribers will be able to download all of their recordings from Ring.com with just a few clicks.

Ring also plans to offer Protect Plan subscribers the option of continuous recording from wired devices for an additional fee. All customers will have access, free of charge, to still images captured throughout the day during gaps between motion-triggered recordings.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

4G vs. LTE: The differences explained
Honeywell SmarHome Security Starter Kit
Product Review

Honeywell’s home-monitoring system features smarts and Alexa sound

A versatile mash-up of security system, network camera, and Alexa smart speaker, the Honeywell Smart Home Security Starter Kit packs a powerful punch. Read more in our review.
Posted By Terry Walsh
Abode App
Smart Home

Security platform Abode has produced a new smart home automation engine

There's a lot of competition among smart home security platforms and now Abode is introducing a new element with its Cue platform, which enables users to create, edit, and manage smart home automations.
Posted By Clayton Moore
best tech 50 echo dot 3rd gen image
Smart Home

Alexa outage foils hundreds worldwide, service now restored for many

Users worldwide reported Amazon Alexa failures on Twitter in an outage with no apparent common characteristics. Users reported malfunctions ranging from bad server connections and login failures to the inability to execute skills.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best shipping container homes northern irelands first home 1
Smart Home

Think inside the box with these tricked-out shipping container homes

Believe it or not, but sustainability can be sexy. These 30 shipping container homes mesh recycled steel with a wealth of different materials, culminating in a set of spectacular homes that showcase modern design at its finest.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
instant pot accu slim sous vide immersion circulator
Smart Home

Instant Pot sous vide appliance puts the coup de grâce on alternative cookers

The Instant Pot multifunction pressure cooker gains another role when used with the brand's Accu Slim Sous Vide Immersion Circulator. Cooking food in vacuum-sealed bags in precisely temperature-controlled water removes the guesswork.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best smart home hubs Wink Hub 2
Smart Home

Add to your home's brainpower with the best smart home hubs on the market

As the burgeoning smart home market continues to expand more and more manufacturers are beginning to throw their hats into the ring. Here are our picks for the seven best smart home hubs on the market right now.
Posted By Kim Wetzel, Karl Utermohlen
Neato Botvac D7 review
Product Review

The Neato Botvac D7 is impressive, but its price tag makes it hard to justify

Neato’s Botvac Connected D7 robot vacuum delivers great cleaning performance, but it’s a bit spendy, and it lacks the features and finesse of the Roomba i7. Find out more in our review.
Posted By Terry Walsh
black friday deals 2017 products header
Deals

Black Friday 2018: When it happens and where to find the best deals

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday of the year, and it will be here before you know it. If you can't wait until November 23 to start formulating a shopping plan, we've got you covered.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon go store needs few staff thumb
Smart Home

Amazon opens its sixth cashier-free Go store, this time in San Francisco

Amazon has just opened its sixth checkout-free grocery store, this time in San Francisco. Amazon Go lets you grab your items and leave, with technology ensuring that everything you take is tracked and charged to your account.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
walabot home fall detecting bot akp 3362 f 3 web
Smart Home

The Walabot Home is like a smoke detector for senior falls

When you have to be away from your elderly family members, Walabot Home can serve as your surrogate. This device can detect when your loved one falls and will call for help — no wearables or user input required.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
jennair redefines luxury kitchen appliances mr jen 25329 004
Smart Home

JennAir breaks boundaries to redefine luxury with Noir and Rise kitchen designs

Luxury appliance manufacturer JennAir wants to rock your world, or at least your kitchen. Jennair hopes to inspire you to personalize your cooking environment with its edgy design styles, Rise and Noir, each with enhanced digital features.
Posted By Bruce Brown
google assistant smart displays multi room audio home view update speakers and display
Smart Home

Google Assistant displays will soon get multiroom audio, Home View, and more

Much-wanted features are coming to Google Assistant smart displays, including multiroom audio, Home View, and more. The most recent update expands supported smart display functionality and will roll out over the next few weeks.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
google home hub review 1
Smart Home

The Google Home Hub will support video calls, but only for one person

The new Google Home Hub was purposefully designed without a camera but it turns out that the software will support Duo video calls where only the Google Home Hub user can see the recipient of the call.
Posted By Clayton Moore
simone giertz calendar kickstarter screen shot 2018 10 24 at 13 47 02
Emerging Tech

Struggling to start a good habit? Simone Giertz’s Every Day Calendar can help

Simone Giertz is best known as the maker of crappy robots on YouTube, but her first Kickstarter campaign is no failure. In fact, her Every Day calendar has racked up massive amounts of support.
Posted By Luke Dormehl