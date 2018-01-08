Ring aims to make your home safe and secure with a new camera and smart lights

True to its name, Ring is now providing homeowners with 360 degrees of security solutions. At CES 2018, the smart home company introduced smart lights, as well as indoor and outdoor cameras, to its so-called Ring of Security. The company also announced that its professionally monitored home security system, Ring Alarm, will begin shipping this spring.

Together with the Ring Neighborhoods network, Ring helps protect not only your home, but the homes in your area as well. As Jamie Siminoff, chief inventor and founder of Ring, noted, “In order to execute on our mission of reducing crime in neighborhoods, homeowners need security that is affordable, proactive, easy to install, and comprehensive.”

Included in this comprehensive package of new products is the Stick Up Cam Elite, as well as the Stick Up Cam, indoor/outdoor security cameras with two-way audio and advanced motion sensors with zone detection. You can watch recorded or live footage in 1080 HD, and the Stick Up Cam is weatherproof and compatible with Ring’s solar panel charger.

Then there are Ring’s new smart lights known as Ring Beams. The result of the company’s recent acquisition of an LED lighting technology company, these patented, smart outdoor security lights integrate with the Ring app as well as all Ring security cameras and doorbells. They can be used as pathway lights, step lights, or spotlights, depending on your individual security needs.

Finally, the Ring Alarm will soon be made available for $199, and current bundles include a base station, keypad, contact sensor (for either a window or door), a passive infrared sensor, and Z-wave extender. When purchasing any of Ring’s products, you can add on a Ring Protect plan, which includes 24/7 professional monitoring, cloud video storage for an unlimited number of Ring devices at any location, and free Ring mobile app usage.

“All Ring products are integrated so homeowners can create a complete security system with custom zones, commands and settings to best deter thieves,” Siminoff said. “As we begin shipping Ring Alarm, which offers professional monitoring and unlimited cameras at just $10 per month, and continue to innovate and layer new products and features into the Ring of Security and Ring Neighborhoods network, we’re going to make being a burglar in 2018 a very tough job.”