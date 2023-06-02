Usually $170, get the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus for $100 today

Provide extra protection for your home by buying the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus security camera, which is currently available from Amazon’s Woot at 41% off. From its original price of $170, you can get it for $100, but the $70 in savings won’t be available forever. While there’s still plenty of time before the discount expires, there’s a chance that stocks run out quickly, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, you’ll need to complete your transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus

The Ring Spotlight Cam Plus is a cheaper version of the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro, which is included in our roundup of the best outdoor security cameras as the top wireless option. However, the most important features are still found in the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus, starting with the ability to look through it at anytime from your smartphone with Live View. The security camera takes wide-angle 1080p HD video for a clear look at what’s going on outside your house, and it also offers color night vision so that you can clearly see in the dark. You can also communicate with guests or delivery people at any time through the Two-Way Talk feature.

There are two motion-activated LED spotlights on the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus, and it takes just a few taps to activate its built-in security siren when you need to deter potential intruders. The security camera can also notify you when it detects motion within zones that you can customize through the Ring app. You can even set up the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus with a smart home device that’s powered by Amazon’s Alexa so that you can get audio announcements when it detects movement.

Now’s the best time to purchase the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus, especially if you’re planning to buy multiples to install around your home to ensure proper security camera placement, because it’s 41% off from Amazon’s Woot. You can get it for $100 instead of $170, but you’ll need to proceed with the transaction right now if you want to enjoy the savings of $70 because stocks are probably selling out. Don’t miss this opportunity to get the Ring Spotlight Cam Plus security camera for much cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations