A smart video doorbell is something that everyone should have these days, and it doesn’t matter whether you own your home, rent, or even live in an apartment — it’s useful to all. Not only does a smart doorbell allow you to answer your door remotely, from your phone or another device, but also you can see who’s coming to your door when you’re not home and capture it all on video. That might not seem like a big deal until someone makes off with your packages, or if there’s an unwanted intruder that you need to report.

In the space, there’s no product more renowned than Ring. You’ll be happy to know there’s a Ring Video Doorbell deal offering it for the lowest price yet, it may even be one of the best Ring video doorbell deals we’ve seen period. You can grab it from Amazon, right now, for $70, down from $100, which saves you $30. For perspective, that’s $10 less than it was for Black Friday 2022, which makes it an excellent deal.

The 2020 release of the Ring offers a 1080P HD-capable smart doorbell, that’s updated from the original with improved motion detection, the option to utilize privacy zones — and enable audio privacy — and a higher-quality night vision mode. In our Ring Video Doorbell review, resident product expert Alina Bradford praised it for its excellent app experience, privacy zone functionality, easy installation, and affordable price.

Once installed, Ring is easy to set up with your home’s WiFi, which is all done through the Ring mobile app. Plus, everything you need to install the doorbell is included, such as mounting hardware and tools too. If it’s running on battery, you will need to recharge your Ring video doorbell, but it’s fairly simple to do. You can also pair the Ring with Alexa-enabled devices to get announcements, like when movement is detected at your door. An optional Ring Protect plan (sold separately) syncs Ring content with your devices like an Echo Show or Fire TV, so you can see a live feed or get voice announcements there too.

Remember, you can use the Ring to check in from anywhere using your mobile device. So, even if you’re home, or away, you can connect to the Ring and talk to who’s at your door if it’s a solicitor, sending them away, or make a decision if it’s someone you know like a friend or family member. If you have a smart lock installed, for example, you could let them into your home before you get there. You could also let package couriers drop your deliveries just inside the door.

Ultimately, the Ring Video Doorbell is a great way to transform your home into a smart one, at least for your main entry point. It’s on sale at Amazon for one of the best prices yet currently. Down from $100, it’s yours for just $70, which saves you a nice $30, a decent chunk to spend on a night out. Hurry though, we’re not sure how long the deal is going to be available or when it will sell out, and Ring doorbells do sell out. Be sure to check out our tips and tricks guide to get the most out of your new Ring video doorbell.

Editors' Recommendations