 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ring Video Doorbell just crashed to its kowest price of 2023

Briley Kenney
By
Ring Video Doorbell installed next to a white entry door.

A smart video doorbell is something that everyone should have these days, and it doesn’t matter whether you own your home, rent, or even live in an apartment — it’s useful to all. Not only does a smart doorbell allow you to answer your door remotely, from your phone or another device, but also you can see who’s coming to your door when you’re not home and capture it all on video. That might not seem like a big deal until someone makes off with your packages, or if there’s an unwanted intruder that you need to report.

In the space, there’s no product more renowned than Ring. You’ll be happy to know there’s a Ring Video Doorbell deal offering it for the lowest price yet, it may even be one of the best Ring video doorbell deals we’ve seen period. You can grab it from Amazon, right now, for $70, down from $100, which saves you $30. For perspective, that’s $10 less than it was for Black Friday 2022, which makes it an excellent deal.

The 2020 release of the Ring offers a 1080P HD-capable smart doorbell, that’s updated from the original with improved motion detection, the option to utilize privacy zones — and enable audio privacy — and a higher-quality night vision mode. In our Ring Video Doorbell review, resident product expert Alina Bradford praised it for its excellent app experience, privacy zone functionality, easy installation, and affordable price.

Once installed, Ring is easy to set up with your home’s WiFi, which is all done through the Ring mobile app. Plus, everything you need to install the doorbell is included, such as mounting hardware and tools too. If it’s running on battery, you will need to recharge your Ring video doorbell, but it’s fairly simple to do. You can also pair the Ring with Alexa-enabled devices to get announcements, like when movement is detected at your door. An optional Ring Protect plan (sold separately) syncs Ring content with your devices like an Echo Show or Fire TV, so you can see a live feed or get voice announcements there too.

Remember, you can use the Ring to check in from anywhere using your mobile device. So, even if you’re home, or away, you can connect to the Ring and talk to who’s at your door if it’s a solicitor, sending them away, or make a decision if it’s someone you know like a friend or family member. If you have a smart lock installed, for example, you could let them into your home before you get there. You could also let package couriers drop your deliveries just inside the door.

Ultimately, the Ring Video Doorbell is a great way to transform your home into a smart one, at least for your main entry point. It’s on sale at Amazon for one of the best prices yet currently. Down from $100, it’s yours for just $70, which saves you a nice $30, a decent chunk to spend on a night out. Hurry though, we’re not sure how long the deal is going to be available or when it will sell out, and Ring doorbells do sell out. Be sure to check out our tips and tricks guide to get the most out of your new Ring video doorbell.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Why you need to buy LG’s Cordless Vacuum while it’s $300 off
LG CordZero cordless stick vacuum charging in a vertical charging stand..

This content was produced in partnership with LG.
It might not seem like the most exciting thing to spend a lot of money on but honestly, investing in a great vacuum cleaner makes a ton of difference. After all, whether you like it or not, we all have to regularly clean up our homes, right? Break it down to how frequently you pull out your vacuum cleaner (and triple it if you have young children) and you'll realize you spend a surprising amount of time around that gadget that you almost certainly grudgingly spend money on. The LG CordZero All-in-One Cordless Stick Vacuum is going to remind you why spending more is almost always worth it. It simplifies your life, making vacuuming so much easier than before. Sure, you may still never look forward to the process but when it's this simple and straightforward, it'll definitely take up less time once you pick up the LG CordZero. It's currently on sale at $300 off at LG bringing it down to $699 with promo code LGVac. That's still a lot for a cordless vacuum but it's a price you'll be willing to pay once you consider it as a valuable investment.

It's the first stick vacuum that is able to charge, store all your tools, and even automatically empty its own dust bin, all from one very sleek docking station. The docking station has that futuristic vibe that's going to look great in your home without stealing too much focus or taking up too much room. Because it empties its own dustbin, you don't have the hassle of doing it yourself or those inevitable times when you forget all about it until you go to clean up at a later date. After all, it's those little chores that soon add up to infuriate and put you off doing the right thing.

Read more
Best Amazon Echo deals: Echo Dot, Echo Show 8, and more

If you want to upgrade your house into a smart-home, the first step is getting a hub that all your fancy new devices can connect to. Amazon's Echo devices are perfect for that. There are a lot of different options in the Echo line, such as smart speakers and smart displays. Choosing which model is best for you will come down to your available space and what you intend to use the device for. We've broken down every model and generation of the Echo that is currently on sale, so read on to find out which one is best for you.
Best Amazon Echo deals
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) -- $25, was $40

Why Buy

Read more
Best Ring Video Doorbell deals for January 2023
Ring Video Doorbell 3

If you’re looking for video doorbell deals, Amazon's Ring subsidiary has the widest model lineup. The latest Ring model, the Ring Video Doorbell 4, is rarely discounted because of its high demand, but we continue to keep our eye out for discounts. Ring’s other models often have decent to great discounts, including the Ring Doorbell 3, which is just about all anybody might really need in a video doorbell. Depending on demand, and often following or just before major sales event, Amazon often holds Ring doorbell prices to full list price. This is one of those times, but in a few days or weeks discounts could be back. So check back regularly if you aren't in a rush and don't see the deal you want right now. But there are plenty of choices among the best video doorbells. Read onward for all of the details you’ll need to score a Ring Video Doorbell deal.
Today’s best Ring Doorbell deals

Ring Video Doorbell Wired -- $39, was $65
Ring Video Doorbell -- $85, was $100
Ring Video Doorbell 3 -- $170, was $200

Read more