This deal gets you a Ring Video Doorbell for just $70

Ring Video Doorbell installed next to a white entry door.

Unusually, it’s Dell with one of the best Ring Video Doorbell deals around right now. Today, you can buy a Ring Video Doorbell for $70 instead of $100. A saving of $30, predictably, works out at 30% off and who can say no to that kind of sizeable discount, right? If you’ve been waiting to make your home more secure and convenient, this is your chance, all at a great price. Let’s take a deeper look at why it’s worth it, or you can hit the buy button now to get straight to enjoying it.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell

Ring makes some of the best video doorbells around, so you’re in safe hands when buying something from the company. With this particular Ring Video Doorbell, you get all the key benefits you could need. There’s the ever-so-important side of things where you can see, hear, and speak to anyone calling at your home. Via the two-way audio with noise cancellation, both you and the person calling around will sound clear as you talk and listen to them. It’s ideal if you want to communicate with someone without answering the door, or because you’re not actually in the area.

Alongside that is 1080p HD video with Night Vision. Whether you’re checking something out in the middle of the day or during the darkest of nights, you’ll be able to see what’s going on. At all times, you receive real-time notifications for when someone presses your doorbell but also when they trigger the built-in motion sensors so you can be constantly aware of what’s going on nearby. It’s always possible to adjust the sensors if they’re too sensitive for certain things going on or if you’d prefer it to focus on key areas around your home.

Check out our Ring Video Doorbell buying guide and you’ll see that this Ring Video Doorbell has all the features you’ll need. That goes right down to its 155 degrees horizontal field of view as well as 90 degrees of vertical view so you’ll be able to see what’s going on. Setup is simple too with it taking just a few minutes to hook up to your existing standard doorbell system.

Usually priced at $100, the Ring Video Doorbell is down to $70 right now at Dell. You’ll even receive a $10 Dell promo eGift card on top of the deal so it effectively brings the price down to $60 if you’re planning on ordering other items from Dell. Buy it today before you miss out on the sweet offer.

