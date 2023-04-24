Clearance deal gets you a Ring Doorbell for just $20 at Woot!

Easily topping our list of the best Ring video doorbell deals right now is this one at Woot. Today, you can buy the Ring Video Doorbell 2021 model for only $20. It’s a refurbished model but that isn’t an issue really as it’s been repaired and tested by Amazon which owns both Ring and Woot, so it knows what it’s doing. While there could be minor cosmetic blemishes on the doorbell itself, given it’s resting outside next to your front door, this really shouldn’t bother anyone. At this price, it’s an unmissable offer. Alternatively, you can buy a wireless version for just $40 which could prove more useful for the less DIY-savvy out there as it doesn’t involve using it with existing wiring.

Ring Video Doorbell (Wired) — $20:

Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Wireless) — $40:

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell

Both the wired and wireless versions of the Ring Video Doorbell are fantastically useful accompaniments for your home while also giving you peace of mind. With Ring, you get a 1080p HD video doorbell that offers two-way talk, advanced motion detection, and customizable privacy settings.

At all times, you’ll receive real-time notifications sent straight to your phone. Any time someone calls around, you can rely on it to see who is ringing your doorbell. Thanks to motion detection, you can even see when someone is at the front door before they press the bell. It works in night time too with night vision that offers sharp contrast so you’ll always see what’s going on around you. A Live View mode also enables you to see what’s going on at the touch of your phone. One of the best video doorbells around, the Ring Video Doorbell gives you excellent peace of mind and additional security. You can adjust how well it monitors things with it also tied into real-time crime and safety alerts from your neighbors and even local public safety agencies. It’ll also work in conjunction with a compatible smart lock so you can let people in at the tap of your phone.

Whether you opt for the wired or wireless version of the Ring Video Doorbell, you’re going to love how much safer and in control you feel at home. The wired Ring Video Doorbell is currently down to only $20 at Woot while the wireless edition is $40. Both are refurbished models so they may have slight cosmetic blemishes but otherwise work just as well as a new one. As with all Woot deals, the offer ends after a certain length of time as well as when stock runs out so you may need to be quick to avoid missing out.

